NewTechWood castellation cladding: A versatile solution for external and internal decorative walls

NewTechWood castellation cladding, with its visually appealing multi-dimensional look, offers an impressive addition to any residential or commercial building project.

NewTechWood's castellation cladding is a perfect, sustainable choice for a visually stunning architectural addition to any residential or commercial project. Castellation cladding provides a top-end timber look, and it doesn't require any periodic maintenance—no oiling, sanding, painting.

NewTechWood castellation cladding is installed using our hidden fix cladding clips, which hold the Castellation boards in place securely while allowing air to circulate between the cladding and the joists.

Thanks to special finishes and grains, NewTechWood cladding is a high-performing product with a natural appearance, emulating variations of colour hues and textured surfaces as found in natural timber. The fully capped weather-UV-and stain-resistant cladding boards have a longer lifespan than natural timber and competing composite products. NewTechWood also offers more comprehensive warranties than most alternatives.