Morada Bricks from PGH Bricks & Pavers™
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025
Morada Bricks from PGH Bricks & Pavers™ is a versatile, premium brick collection. Formed in Spain from the finest clay, the bricks let you create a smooth, matte, porcelain-like finish. The bricks can be used to create powerful exterior and outstanding interior designs with slender, sleek lines. Suitable for residential and commercial projects, Morada Bricks allow endless design creativity.
Overview
Morada Bricks come in four contemporary colours in three sizes, linear, split, and standard, enabling striking bond patterns and creative laying techniques.
