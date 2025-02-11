Logo
Morada Bricks from PGH Bricks & Pavers™

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Morada Bricks from PGH Bricks & Pavers™ is a versatile, premium brick collection. Formed in Spain from the finest clay, the bricks let you create a smooth, matte, porcelain-like finish. The bricks can be used to create powerful exterior and outstanding interior designs with slender, sleek lines. Suitable for residential and commercial projects, Morada Bricks allow endless design creativity.

Overview
Description

Morada Bricks from PGH Bricks & Pavers™ is a versatile, premium brick collection. Formed in Spain from the finest clay, the bricks let you create a smooth, matte, porcelain-like finish.

The bricks can be used to create powerful exterior and outstanding interior designs with slender, sleek lines. Suitable for residential and commercial projects, Morada Bricks allow endless design creativity.

Morada Bricks come in four contemporary colours in three sizes, linear, split, and standard, enabling striking bond patterns and creative laying techniques.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Morada Bricks

6.43 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressSchofields, NSW

NSW Office 75 Townson Road

02 9852 6807
Display AddressOxley, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street

131 579
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Office 202 Greenwith Road

08 8300 8222
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

VIC Office 191 George Street

03 8756 6886
