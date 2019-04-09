Logo
Galvin Engineering Bathroom Interior Sink
Galvin Engineering Bathroom Interior Wallgate
Galvin Engineering Bathroom Interior Wallgate Prince Charles
Galvin Engineering GalvinCare Anti Ligature Shower Head Detailed Close Up
Galvin Engineering Galvin Care Behavioural Healthcare Range Chrome Tapware
Galvin Engineering Mental Health Full Room
Galvin Engineering Sink Close Up
Mental health solutions

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2019

Mental and behavioural healthcare buildings demand a considered and tailored design approach to ensure bathroom features, fixtures and fittings meet the varied needs of all users and further the outcomes of specialised care. Essential bathroom elements such as tapware and sanitaryware can have a major impact on patient experience, comfort and safety, as well as their recovery.

Description

Mental and behavioural healthcare buildings demand a considered and tailored design approach to ensure bathroom features, fixtures and fittings meet the varied needs of all users and further the outcomes of specialised care. Essential bathroom elements such as tapware and sanitaryware can have a major impact on patient experience, comfort and safety, as well as their recovery.

Our home-like anti-ligature and vandal resistant products keep patients and caregivers safe while helping with the healing process.

We offer AusHFG Mental Health Guideline compliant solutions for acute and non-acute mental health, adult prevention and recovery care (PARC) and alcohol and other drug services (AOD).

Tapware

Our range includes Australian Made 2-in-1 GalvinCare® Anti-Ligature Safe-Connect Shower Head with Hand Shower for safe independent and assisted showering alike.

Sanitaryware and Accessories

Providing safe and reliable fixtures for ambulant and accessible areas in mental health, psychiatric clinics, hospitals and detention facilities, that help mitigate the possibility of self-harm by clients.

Our extensive range includes basins, toilet suites, grab rails and other accessories from Australian and European brands.

We are the exclusive distributor of Wallgate solutions to assist you in creating a patient-friendly environment with familiar washroom solutions while minimising construction and maintenance costs. The range includes basins and toilet pans made of innovative solid surface and designed to be anti-ligature and tough, yet normal in appearance und, coupled with the intelligent water management systems offer significant water and energy savings, giving you comprehensive water control.

