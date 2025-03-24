Logo
Nero Tapware Mecca Care DDA Grab Rail BN
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Bathroom BG
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Grab Rail Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Shower Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Bathroom Brushed Gold 2
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Toilet Roll Holder BG
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Bathroom Brushed Nickel
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Bathroom Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Mecca Care DDA Grab Rail BG
Nero Tapware Mecca Care DDA Bathroom BN
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Bathroom BZ
Mecca Care: The new standard in disability care bathroom accessories

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Nero has collaborated with Australian designers from Avail Designs to create a range that are both compliant to standards and fit in with the latest Australian bathroom design trends. Suitable for AS1428.1 compliant accessible bathrooms, private homes or public bathrooms.

Overview
Description

Nero has collaborated with Australian designers from Avail Designs to create a range that are both compliant to standards and fit in with the latest Australian bathroom design trends. Suitable for AS1428.1 compliant accessible bathrooms, private homes or public bathrooms.

The ultimate solution for safe, stylish disability care bathroom accessories. With unbeatable strength, modern design, and easy installation, Mecca Care products offer unparalleled
safety and dignity for individuals with disabilities. With a full range of options, including grab rail showers, grab rails, back-rests, folding shower seats, and more, Mecca Care products are the ultimate solution for any DDA space, offering both practicality and style.

  • Modular Design
  • Stylish Look
  • Diverse Product Line
  • Excellent Engineering
  • Adaptable Bathrooms for Accommodation
  • Enhanced Dignity

Make a lasting impact with Mecca Care, the new standard in disability care bathroom accessories.

Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
Nero Tapware Mecca Care Range 2023

11.67 MB

Download
Projects Featured In
House on the Hill
Residential, Houses
House on the Hill

Enclave Architects

Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
