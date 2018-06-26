Logo
Maxiply Pre Finished Real Timber Panelling - Dendy Park Sports Pavillion
Maxi Panel: Pre-finished ply panelling

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2018

Overview
Description

The popular Maxi Panel range offers designers plenty of flexibility. There is an extensive range of colours available and the panels are manufactured from your choice of premium exterior-grade Baltic Birch or Monterey Pine.

The hard-wax oil coating provides a durable finish that can be easily repaired if damage should occur. Maxi Panel has been designed primarily for interior applications but can be used externally when positioned out of direct sunlight and weather conditions.

Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 761 741
