Maxi Panel: Pre-finished ply panelling
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2018
The popular Maxi Panel range offers designers plenty of flexibility. There is an extensive range of colours available and the panels are manufactured from your choice of premium exterior-grade Baltic Birch or Monterey Pine.
Overview
The hard-wax oil coating provides a durable finish that can be easily repaired if damage should occur. Maxi Panel has been designed primarily for interior applications but can be used externally when positioned out of direct sunlight and weather conditions.