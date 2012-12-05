MAXI BEAM: Adaptable lightweight chunky decorative beams

MAXI BEAM is the perfect solution for any project which requires the use of chunky decorative beams for ceilings, walls or screens. This product is ideal for sites where working with heavy materials poses logistic and/or structural problems.

Features and benefits:

Will not warp or twist.

Weighs less than 2kg per lineal meter for a 200mm deep beam.

Pre-finished and cut to length with all visible faces finished for quick installation on site.

Available in standard lengths which are simple to butt-join onsite to achieve longer lengths

Proprietary fixing system.

Acoustic options available.

Easy to specify and shopdrawing service available.

Excellent durability and low maintenance

Fire Group 1 and low VOC options available.

Meets all Green Star Requirements.

Australian Made

MAXI BEAM is one of the most adaptable lightweight beam products on the market and can be tailored to suit your exact design intent.

Tailor-made shaping

Integrated lighting

Extensive range of timber or solid colour finishes.

Finishes which perfectly match panels, slats and ceiling tiles

Extra large beam sizes

Longer unsupported spans

Application:

MAXI BEAM is suitable for any application which requires a chunky beam look or feature either in an open suspended frame, a suspended ceiling, walls or a screen from floor to ceiling.

