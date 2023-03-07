Logo
Big River Master Oak by Unilin
Big River Master Oak by Unilin
Master Oak by Unilin

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2023

Distributed in Australia by Big River Group. The new panelling material offers many options for creative interior design professionals. Master Oak’s matt finish delivers a luxurious appearance and has a unique pattern – just like genuine oak. Master Oak has a natural appearance, is scratch-resistant, colourfast, and low-maintenance.

Overview
Description

Better than original Oak.

Distributed in Australia by Big River Group. The new panelling material offers many options for creative interior design professionals. Master Oak’s matt finish delivers a luxurious appearance and has a unique pattern – just like genuine oak. That natural appearance is enhanced even more by the different types of pores and depth variations. Together with the outstanding performance of decorative panelling, you end up with a product that masterfully outshines genuine oak. Master Oak has a natural appearance, is scratch-resistant, colourfast, and low-maintenance.

Another strength of Master Oak is that it can be combined effortlessly with other types of boards – such as plywood, MDF and particleboard.

  • Scratch-resistant: three times more scratch-resistant.
  • Colourfast: a timeless look, and colours that stay beautiful.
  • Stain-resistant: easy maintenance.

Contact
Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
