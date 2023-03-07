Master Oak by Unilin

Better than original Oak.

Distributed in Australia by Big River Group. The new panelling material offers many options for creative interior design professionals. Master Oak’s matt finish delivers a luxurious appearance and has a unique pattern – just like genuine oak. That natural appearance is enhanced even more by the different types of pores and depth variations. Together with the outstanding performance of decorative panelling, you end up with a product that masterfully outshines genuine oak. Master Oak has a natural appearance, is scratch-resistant, colourfast, and low-maintenance.

Another strength of Master Oak is that it can be combined effortlessly with other types of boards – such as plywood, MDF and particleboard.