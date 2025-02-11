Logo
Himmel Martini dECO Decorative Acoustic
Himmel Martini dECO Decorative Commercial
Himmel Martini dECO Decorative Interior
Himmel Martini dECO Decorative Office
Martini dECO decorative acoustics

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Proudly Australian owned and manufactured with over 27 years of experience, our acoustic products have been specially engineered to perform across multiple environments. CSR Martini are the experts at integrating design and performance so that the desired outcome is reached both functionally and aesthetically.

Overview
Description

Proudly Australian owned and manufactured with over 27 years of experience, our acoustic products have been specially engineered to perform across multiple environments. Offering non-exposed insulation, semi exposed absorptive products, and decorative acoustic solutions to be used alone or in combination, CSR Martini are the experts at integrating design and performance so that the desired outcome is reached both functionally and aesthetically.

You can genuinely feel, see, and hear the difference with CSR Martini products. Everything created is a balance between science and design. Products are engineered to help minimise and reduce sound reverberation where it matters most.

When you support CSR Martini you support Australia by buying Australian Made and Owned products. CSR Martini stand the test of time, as well as the test of sound.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Martini dECO Product Overview

2.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
