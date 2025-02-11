Martini dECO blades with Verto™ suspension system

Curated for targeted sound absorption dECO blades features a series of modular blades that have been engineered and designed to reflect distinctive harmonised sounds.

dECO Blades and Verto™ have been curated to perfectly interact with each other.

The two provide the benefits of simple installation and structural flexibility to create bespoke design effects through our patented snap on technology. The dECO Blades collection aesthetically enhances any space and reduces unwanted background noise.

At CSR Martini, innovation and ease of installation is always top of mind. The Verto™ aluminium acoustic blade suspension system, has been recently engineered to integrate directly into the Rondo KEY-LOCK® system. This exclusive installation feature now allows you to directly clip the Rondo 139 joining clip to the Verto™ extrusion making this a seamless system integration. This is an ideal solution if you are looking to incorporate an acoustic blade system within a concealed grid system.

Verto™ is still available to install by Direct Fix, Suspended from a Grid System or Soffit.

Verto™ Suspended Acoustic Blade System has been independently assessed by David Beneke Consulting (DBC) for ceiling applications in accordance with AS/NZS 1170.0-2002, AS1170.4-2007, AS1664.1-1997 and design tables prepared that satisfy the structural requirements of NCC 2019 Amdt 1 in office environments when installed in accordance with the Verto™ Installation Guide.