Manhattan: Industrial chic bricks
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025
The Manhattan Collection is a range of rustic, modern bricks specifically created with a recycled look and feel to complement both contemporary and traditional designs. It provides the look of a traditional recycled brick with all the benefits of a new brick, while also being durable. Each batch has its own unique look creating an individual appearance.
Overview
Benefits:
- Provides the look of a traditional recycled brick with all the benefits of a new brick.
- Durable, can be used by the sea (Exposure Grade).
- Each batch has its own unique look creating an individual appearance.
