|

Manhattan: Industrial chic bricks

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

The Manhattan Collection is a range of rustic, modern bricks specifically created with a recycled look and feel to complement both contemporary and traditional designs. It provides the look of a traditional recycled brick with all the benefits of a new brick, while also being durable. Each batch has its own unique look creating an individual appearance.

Overview
Description

The Manhattan Collection is a range of rustic, modern bricks specifically created with a recycled look and feel to complement both contemporary and traditional designs.

Benefits:

  • Provides the look of a traditional recycled brick with all the benefits of a new brick.
  • Durable, can be used by the sea (Exposure Grade).
  • Each batch has its own unique look creating an individual appearance.

Display AddressSchofields, NSW

NSW Office 75 Townson Road

02 9852 6807
Display AddressOxley, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, Kimberley Street

131 579
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Office 202 Greenwith Road

08 8300 8222
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

VIC Office 191 George Street

03 8756 6886
