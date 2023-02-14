Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hettich Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hettich Magic Lighting Bedroom Light White
Hettich Magic Lighting Bedroom Light Yellow
Hettich Magic Lighting Bookshelf Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Cabinet Dishes Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Kitchen Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Under Bench Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Wardrobe Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Bedroom Light White
Hettich Magic Lighting Bedroom Light Yellow
Hettich Magic Lighting Bookshelf Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Cabinet Dishes Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Kitchen Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Under Bench Light
Hettich Magic Lighting Wardrobe Light
||

Magic lighting

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2023

Hettich's lighting solutions by Halemeier Lighting feature the latest in European design excellence and are the perfect touch to complement and complete any living space – from the kitchen to the bathroom and everywhere in between. The Magic range has a wide variety of products to suit any application, from mood to task lighting.

Overview
Description

Hettich's lighting solutions by Halemeier Lighting feature the latest in European design excellence and are the perfect touch to complement and complete any living space – from the kitchen to the bathroom and everywhere in between. The Magic range has a wide variety of products to suit any application, from mood to task lighting, and includes a range of low voltage LED lights that give off virtually no heat and use limited energy – but now with more power.

Scope of use:

  • Linear lights
  • ChannelLine profiles - Versa linear strip lights inside these profiles, best for accent lighting and interior cabinet lighting
  • Spotlights
  • Switch systems

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Magic Lighting

37.36 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap