Magic lighting
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2023
Overview
Hettich's lighting solutions by Halemeier Lighting feature the latest in European design excellence and are the perfect touch to complement and complete any living space – from the kitchen to the bathroom and everywhere in between. The Magic range has a wide variety of products to suit any application, from mood to task lighting, and includes a range of low voltage LED lights that give off virtually no heat and use limited energy – but now with more power.
Scope of use:
- Linear lights
- ChannelLine profiles - Versa linear strip lights inside these profiles, best for accent lighting and interior cabinet lighting
- Spotlights
- Switch systems
