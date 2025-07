Luxury concrete cladding tiles

Anston offers architectural concrete cladding tiles that can be used to create memorable feature walls. At 20-30mm thicknesses, concrete cladding tiles are perfect for vertical applications on walls and facades, and can be applied in both indoor and outdoor applications for a striking design feature.

Lightweight, Thin Profile for Vertical Use Versatile Aesthetic and Functional Application