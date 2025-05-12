Anston Architectural Products

Logo
News
Anston rebranding
Anston’s brand rejuvenation consolidates architectural products, streamlines operations

Promoting the new slogan ‘Beauty in Concrete’, the Anston brand reaffirms its position within the landscape industry, em...

Anston Ironstone Bone pedestal pavers
Ardo Hotel redefines luxury in tropical North Queensland with cutting-edge design and unparalleled coastal elegance

The pool area features Anston Ironstone Bone pedestal pavers and pool coping, chosen for their cool white tones, exposed...

Anston pavers deliver a stylish finish to Hepburn Reserve’s landscaping
Anston pavers deliver a stylish finish to Hepburn Reserve’s landscaping

Blue skies and sunshine sweep over Hepburn Reserve, where bands of Anston pavers create neat, stylish flooring in the ne...

Anston WaymouthSt Adl
Concrete pavers designed for luxury and longevity in commercial spaces

The right paving not only enhances the visual appeal of a commercial area, but also contributes to an elevated user expe...

Build the poolscape of your dreams with pedestal pavers
Build the poolscape of your dreams with pedestal pavers

Aesthetics play a significant role in designing any outdoor space, and your desired look and style for your pool will li...

A guide to cleaning and maintaining concrete pavers for long-lasting beauty
A guide to cleaning and maintaining concrete pavers for long-lasting beauty

Whether they are installed in your courtyard, garden or pool, proper maintenance of your concrete pavers is essential to...

How modular concrete furniture benefits landscape design
How modular concrete furniture benefits landscape design

Using modular design as opposed to full custom solutions for outdoor concrete seating can drive certain efficiencies in ...

Using precast concrete to furnish shared community spaces at new housing estates
Using precast concrete to furnish shared community spaces at new housing estates

Precast concrete is a versatile material that can be moulded into various shapes and sizes, allowing landscape designers...

How to choose the right pavers for your project
How to choose the right pavers for your project

Creating a stunning courtyard, a captivating garden, or a spacious pool deck doesn’t have to be an unattainable fantasy ...

Contact
Display AddressBoronia, VIC

Victoria Office Factory 4 1001 Mountain Hwy

1300 788 694
