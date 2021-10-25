The Luxe Collection: Planks, chevron and herringbone engineered timber flooring

The Havwoods Luxe Collection delivers unparalleled quality in timber flooring construction, in a range of matching planks, chevron and herringbone blocks. The Luxe boards are all select grade European Oak, with a beautiful lightly brushed surface that has been coated with a durable UV oiled finish. All come with a 25 year warranty for residential applications and are suitable for single residence up to large multi-residential developments. Expert craftsmanship and durability make the Luxe Collection also suitable for commercial and retail applications.

The versatility of the engineered construction, choice of colour and pattern, make Luxe Collection boards perfect for creating statement floors, walls, ceilings, cabinetry and joinery in just about any interior space.

Available in a variety of on-trend colours in plank, herringbone and chevron boards, the Luxe Collection is perfect for residential, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications.

Features: