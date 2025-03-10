Krome Linea drawer systems
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025
Discover the Krome Linea, a modern and stylish cabinet drawer system offering advanced synchronization, impeccable movement, and multi-adjustment features. Easy to assemble and adjust, it includes a three-dimensional, six-direction adjusting bracket and synchronized undermount slides for seamless operation. Available in White and Anthracite, it's perfect for enhancing storage and functionality in any space.
- Advanced Synchronisation Structure
- Multi-Adjustment Capability
- Stylish and Modern Design
Overview
Advanced structure of synchronisation, impeccable movement and multi adjustment features. A perfect fit for every framework. Krome Linea is a unique, modern, slim, and stylish cabinet drawer system. Specify this beautiful drawer system if you require more storage space and exceptional synchronisation structure for flawless movement.
The Krome Linea drawer system is easy to assemble and easily adjusted. The three-dimensional, six direction adjusting bracket with synchronised undermount slides enables this drawer system to be quickly set in place and used. Krome Linea is available in four standard heights in both White and Anthracite.
Downloads
Contact
Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,02 6299 1100
Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd02 4956 6626
Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr1300 668 371
Orange 38 Leewood Dr02 6362 9666
Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,02 6581 2202
Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,02 4271 3266
Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East02 6921 6499
Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,07 4775 3500
Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd1300 599 057
Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,03 9729 0666