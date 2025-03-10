Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Nover Logo
Nover
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Nover Krome Linea Spring Metal
Nover Krome Linea Sync Bracket
Nover Krome Drawer Dishes
Nover Krome Linea Wood Drawer
Nover Krome Linea Hand On Drawer
Nover Krome Linea Spring Metal
Nover Krome Linea Sync Bracket
Nover Krome Drawer Dishes
Nover Krome Linea Wood Drawer
Nover Krome Linea Hand On Drawer

Krome Linea drawer systems

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2025

Discover the Krome Linea, a modern and stylish cabinet drawer system offering advanced synchronization, impeccable movement, and multi-adjustment features. Easy to assemble and adjust, it includes a three-dimensional, six-direction adjusting bracket and synchronized undermount slides for seamless operation. Available in White and Anthracite, it's perfect for enhancing storage and functionality in any space.

  • Product checkAdvanced Synchronisation Structure
  • Product checkMulti-Adjustment Capability
  • Product checkStylish and Modern Design
Overview
Description

Advanced structure of synchronisation, impeccable movement and multi adjustment features. A perfect fit for every framework. Krome Linea is a unique, modern, slim, and stylish cabinet drawer system. Specify this beautiful drawer system if you require more storage space and exceptional synchronisation structure for flawless movement.

The Krome Linea drawer system is easy to assemble and easily adjusted. The three-dimensional, six direction adjusting bracket with synchronised undermount slides enables this drawer system to be quickly set in place and used. Krome Linea is available in four standard heights in both White and Anthracite.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nover Krome Linea Drawer Brochure

14.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap