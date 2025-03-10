Krome Linea drawer systems

Advanced structure of synchronisation, impeccable movement and multi adjustment features. A perfect fit for every framework. Krome Linea is a unique, modern, slim, and stylish cabinet drawer system. Specify this beautiful drawer system if you require more storage space and exceptional synchronisation structure for flawless movement.

The Krome Linea drawer system is easy to assemble and easily adjusted. The three-dimensional, six direction adjusting bracket with synchronised undermount slides enables this drawer system to be quickly set in place and used. Krome Linea is available in four standard heights in both White and Anthracite.