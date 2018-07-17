Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kingspan Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Concrete Wall
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Masonry Block Wall
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Product Installation
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Concrete Wall
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Masonry Block Wall
Kingspan Kooltherm Insulated Plasterboard Product Installation
|

Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2018

Kooltherm K17 is a thin profiled insulated dry-lining plasterboard for adhesive bonding. It is fast & easy to install, suitable for commercial & residential projects. Kooltherm K17 is suitable for buildings that can't be insulated on the outside or where external appearance can't be changed.

Overview
Description

Insulated Dry-lining Plasterboard for Adhesive Bonding and Mechanical Fixing

Kooltherm K17 is a thin profiled insulated dry-lining plasterboard for adhesive bonding. It is fast & easy to install, suitable for commercial & residential projects. Kooltherm K17 is suitable for buildings that can't be insulated on the outside or where external appearance can't be changed. It is an ideal internal wall insulation solution for new build and retrofit projects and offers a slim profile, thus saving the real estate space of the building envelope while providing thermal comfort.

  • Australian made
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
  • Also used for residential and modular construction
  • Group 1 NCC fire classification
  • Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
  • 3-in-1 insulation, dry lining and vapour control

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K17 Product Datasheet.

1.07 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap