Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard
Last Updated on 17 Jul 2018
Kooltherm K17 is a thin profiled insulated dry-lining plasterboard for adhesive bonding. It is fast & easy to install, suitable for commercial & residential projects. Kooltherm K17 is suitable for buildings that can't be insulated on the outside or where external appearance can't be changed.
Overview
Insulated Dry-lining Plasterboard for Adhesive Bonding and Mechanical Fixing
Kooltherm K17 is a thin profiled insulated dry-lining plasterboard for adhesive bonding. It is fast & easy to install, suitable for commercial & residential projects. Kooltherm K17 is suitable for buildings that can't be insulated on the outside or where external appearance can't be changed. It is an ideal internal wall insulation solution for new build and retrofit projects and offers a slim profile, thus saving the real estate space of the building envelope while providing thermal comfort.
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
- Also used for residential and modular construction
- Group 1 NCC fire classification
- Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
- 3-in-1 insulation, dry lining and vapour control
Downloads
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235