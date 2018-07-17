Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard

Insulated Dry-lining Plasterboard for Adhesive Bonding and Mechanical Fixing

Kooltherm K17 is a thin profiled insulated dry-lining plasterboard for adhesive bonding. It is fast & easy to install, suitable for commercial & residential projects. Kooltherm K17 is suitable for buildings that can't be insulated on the outside or where external appearance can't be changed. It is an ideal internal wall insulation solution for new build and retrofit projects and offers a slim profile, thus saving the real estate space of the building envelope while providing thermal comfort.