Bildspec Commercial Meeting Room Glass Wall Black Frame
Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed Commercial Office Interior
Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed Commercial Office Meeting Room
Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed Office Meeting Room
Konnect Double Glazed: The elegance of glass with the acoustic reduction properties of a Bildspec Operable Wall

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2020

Very popular in board room and classroom applications, The Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed is a double-glazed operable wall system for internal applications only, available in 100 mm panel thickness. It consists of top-supported, manually operated panels that can be linked together to form a sound attenuating barrier.

Overview
Description

Konnect Double Glazed combines the elegance of glass with the reliability of a Bildspec Operable Wall. It allows for see-through connection of spaces with acoustic reduction properties. Very popular in board room and classroom applications.

The Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed is a double-glazed operable wall system for internal applications only, available in 100 mm panel thickness. It consists of top-supported, manually operated panels that can be linked together to form a sound attenuating barrier.

Utilizing the standard Bildspec vertical stile profiles, it can be integrated with regular Bildspec operable wall systems. The normal configuration is with triple finger extruded vinyl sweep seals at the top and bottom however retractable floor seals can be optioned but require a deeper bottom rail to incorporate the mechanism.

Panels are 100mm thick and constructed with double glazed 6.38mm laminated glass, (or thicker dependant on acoustic requirements) in an extruded aluminium perimeter frame with interlocking vertical stiles.
Panels weigh approximately 48kg per square metre, operate in an extruded aluminium track and top suspension is one or two point according to stacking system required.

The walls are closed using either a full height pass door or a jamb hung pass door.

Frame finishes are either natural anodised or select colour powder coat.

The Bildspec Konnect Double Glazed is guaranteed against defect in materials and workmanship for a period of 1 year from installation.

Operable Walls Konnect Series 100

1.80 MB

Download
Operable Walls Series 100 Brochure

2.49 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

Sydney Office V5, 391 Park Rd,

1300 967 672
