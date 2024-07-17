Birch Plywood: An ideal choice for projects that require a sturdy and long-lasting material

KEYSTONE’s Birch Plywood is a premium-quality panel crafted from thin sheets of birch layers bonded with a robust adhesive. Its smooth, uniform surface and attractive light colour make it perfect for diverse applications, including furniture making, cabinetry, and general construction.

Elegance and Sophistication

Ideal for joinery and decorative applications, Birch plywood exudes elegance and sophistication with its clean blonde timber look. The B front face allows for minor defects and limited colour variation, while the C back face permits small defects, natural colour variation, and patches.

The Preferred Premium Designer Plywood in Australia

KEYSTONE’s Birch plywood stands as the pinnacle of quality in the realm of appearance plywood. Renowned for its distinctive grain and fine multi-layered construction, Birch plywood offers a superior A face and B back, ensuring a premium finish for your projects.

Versatile and Durable

Crafted with an Internal Water Resistant Glue Bond, this plywood is suitable for all internal applications, ensuring durability and reliability in various settings. Whether for furniture, cabinetry, flooring, or decorative accents, Birch plywood is a versatile and high-quality choice, elevating every project with its timeless beauty and exceptional performance.