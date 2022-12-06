KEY R-LINE linear architectural panels are a contemporary and stylish lining system. KEY R-LINE provides an almost seamless appearance with a grooved profile and concealed joins. These versatile panels are easy to install and are highly effective as a decorative and acoustic lining system. The come in the form of planks that are assembled with a tongue and groove system to the edge of the planks.

Why use KEY R-LINE:

With the range of finishes and three grooved profile options available with KEY R-LINE, this selection can be customised to complement any interior design profile while providing your space with an excellent acoustic system. To learn more about how KEY R-LINE’s grooved wall and ceiling decorative panels can add style and function to your project, please contact us.

Applications: