KEY R-LINE: Linear architectural panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

KEY R-LINE linear architectural panels are a contemporary and stylish lining system. KEY R-LINE provides an almost seamless appearance with a grooved profile and concealed joins. These versatile panels are easy to install and are highly effective as a decorative and acoustic lining system.

Overview
Description

KEY R-LINE linear architectural panels are a contemporary and stylish lining system. KEY R-LINE provides an almost seamless appearance with a grooved profile and concealed joins. These versatile panels are easy to install and are highly effective as a decorative and acoustic lining system. The come in the form of planks that are assembled with a tongue and groove system to the edge of the planks.

Why use KEY R-LINE:

With the range of finishes and three grooved profile options available with KEY R-LINE, this selection can be customised to complement any interior design profile while providing your space with an excellent acoustic system. To learn more about how KEY R-LINE’s grooved wall and ceiling decorative panels can add style and function to your project, please contact us.

Applications:

  • High traffic area walls
  • Building entrances and foyers
  • High-impact wall linings in shopping centres and hotels
  • Hallways
  • Auditoriums
  • Theatres
  • Hotels
  • Studios

Downloads
KEY R-LINE Installation Guide

KEY R-LINE KR1 Patterns

KEY R-LINE KR2 Patterns

KEY R-LINE Product Overview

KEY R-LINE Sheet Size

KEY R-LINE Visual Finishes

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
