Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Keystone Linings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Ceiling Panel Arndale Shopping Centre
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Interior School Hall St Lukes Grammar
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Interior Woodleigh School
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Ceiling Panel Arndale Shopping Centre
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Interior School Hall St Lukes Grammar
Keystone Linings Key-Nirvana Interior Woodleigh School
|

KEY-NIRVANA: Pre-finished decorative MDF panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

KEY-NIRVANA is an ideal choice for a cost-effective quality product. KEY-NIRVANA panels can be perforated, patterned, slotted or shaped to provide maximum noise reduction. Our selection of prefinished timber look decorative surfaces offer realistic timber grain and coloured finishes, allowing the designer to achieve and creative an aesthetically pleasing space.

Overview
Description

KEY-NIRVANA is an ideal choice for a cost-effective quality product. KEY-NIRVANA panels can be perforated, patterned, slotted or shaped to provide maximum noise reduction. Our selection of prefinished timber look decorative surfaces offer realistic timber grain and coloured finishes, allowing the designer to achieve and creative an aesthetically pleasing space.

Why use KEY-NIRVANA?

A selection of realistic timber grains and coloured finishes give you total control over creativity while ensuring excellent acoustic properties. The prefinished panels can be manufactured to suit site requirements and are easy to install. ​

The KEY-NIRVANA range is the best choice in quality for lightly embossed, pre-finished timber-look decorative panels and acoustic ceiling tiles. You’ll find the selection of design choices inspiring and the promise of excellence reassuring.

Applications:

  • Interior acoustic wall and ceiling systems
  • Feature panels for wall and ceiling
  • Partition walls
  • Ideal for acoustic ceiling tile

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
KEY-NIRVANA Installation Guide

1.53 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-NIRVANA Perforated Options

2.59 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Keystone KEY-NIRVANA Sheet Size

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-NIRVANA Slotted Options

1.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-NIRVANA Visual Finishes Deco Options

1.27 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-NIRVANA

1.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap