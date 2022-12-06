Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Keystone Linings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Keystone Linings Key-Lena Interior Glenwood Community Centre Plywood Panels
Keystone Linings Key-Lena Office Space Interior Acoustic Panels
Keystone Linings Key-Lena Interior Glenwood Community Centre Plywood Panels
Keystone Linings Key-Lena Office Space Interior Acoustic Panels
|

KEY-LENA: Acoustic MDF panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

With an endless list of prefinished options to choose from, KEY-LENA panels can be custom perforated, patterned, slotted or shaped to provide maximum acoustic performance. For even better acoustic performance, KEY-LENA can be combined with Keystone Linings K100 backing, which is Group 1 fire rated.

Overview
Description

With an endless list of prefinished options to choose from, KEY-LENA panels can be custom perforated, patterned, slotted or shaped to provide maximum acoustic performance. For even better acoustic performance, Key-Lena can be combined with Keystone Linings K100 backing, which is Group 1 fire rated.

Features and benefits:

  • It can be coated to achieve a Group 1 fire rating as a solid and perforated panel
  • It can be treated with Key-Guard antimicrobial finish to limit the spread of bacteria, making it ideally suited for medical, child and are care projects.
  • Cost-effective and long lasting
  • KEY-LENA ceiling and wall decorative panels suitable for a variety of applications
  • Suitable for commercially and residentially
  • Various colour finishes or timber for a natural look
  • Unique and modern look
  • Wide range of choices

Applications for interior walls and ceilings:

  • Feature ceilings and walls
  • Building entrances and foyers
  • High-impact wall linings in shopping centres
  • Hallways
  • Hotels and clubs
  • Offices
  • Libraries and auditoriums

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Keystone Brochure

2.05 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA Installation Guide

1.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA Perforated Options

3.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA Sheet Size

991.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA Slotted Options

1.14 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA Visual Finishes

5.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-LENA

10.20 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap