KEY-LENA: Acoustic MDF panels
With an endless list of prefinished options to choose from, KEY-LENA panels can be custom perforated, patterned, slotted or shaped to provide maximum acoustic performance. For even better acoustic performance, KEY-LENA can be combined with Keystone Linings K100 backing, which is Group 1 fire rated.
Overview
Features and benefits:
- It can be coated to achieve a Group 1 fire rating as a solid and perforated panel
- It can be treated with Key-Guard antimicrobial finish to limit the spread of bacteria, making it ideally suited for medical, child and are care projects.
- Cost-effective and long lasting
- KEY-LENA ceiling and wall decorative panels suitable for a variety of applications
- Suitable for commercially and residentially
- Various colour finishes or timber for a natural look
- Unique and modern look
- Wide range of choices
Applications for interior walls and ceilings:
- Feature ceilings and walls
- Building entrances and foyers
- High-impact wall linings in shopping centres
- Hallways
- Hotels and clubs
- Offices
- Libraries and auditoriums
