KEY-ECLIPSE: Fire retardant MDF panels
Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022
With fire retardant characteristics inherent in its MDF core, KEY-ECLIPSE is unrivalled as a strong, durable product for commercial applications. It can be perforated, slotted and enhanced with a range of decorative pre-finished options. KEY-ECLIPSE is one of the most eco-friendly fire rated boards available and offers greater sound reduction when combined with K100 backing.
Overview
Why use KEY-ECLIPSE:
In addition to the practical properties of these durable wall acoustic panels, KEY-ECLIPSE's decorative panels come in a range of finishes and the availability of optional decorative features can make it a beautiful and unique addition to any commercial space.
Unique and Functional:
With its inherent fire resistance, high acoustic system performance and wide range of finishes, KEY-ECLIPSE decorative panels offer aesthetic and practical solutions for commercial applications.
Applications:
KEY-ECLIPSE is perfect for interior walls and ceilings, including:
- Building entrances and foyers
- Auditoriums
- Stairways
- Theatres
- High-impact wall linings in shopping centres
- Hallways
- Hotels
- Libraries
Downloads
KEY-ECLIPSE Installation Guide
1.56 MB
KEY-ECLIPSE Perforated Options
2.56 MB
KEY-ECLIPSE Product Overview
10.25 MB
KEY-ECLIPSE Sheet Size
990.1 KB
KEY-ECLIPSE Slotted Options
1.17 MB
KEY-ECLIPSE Visual Finishes
5.39 MB