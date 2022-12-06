With fire retardant characteristics inherent in its MDF core, KEY-ECLIPSE is unrivalled as a strong, durable product for commercial applications. It can be perforated, slotted and enhanced with a range of decorative pre-finished options. KEY-ECLIPSE is one of the most eco-friendly fire rated boards available and offers greater sound reduction when combined with K100 backing.

Why use KEY-ECLIPSE:

In addition to the practical properties of these durable wall acoustic panels, KEY-ECLIPSE's decorative panels come in a range of finishes and the availability of optional decorative features can make it a beautiful and unique addition to any commercial space.

Unique and Functional:

With its inherent fire resistance, high acoustic system performance and wide range of finishes, KEY-ECLIPSE decorative panels offer aesthetic and practical solutions for commercial applications.

Applications:

KEY-ECLIPSE is perfect for interior walls and ceilings, including: