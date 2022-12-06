Logo
Keystone Linings Key-Eclipse Interior Lecture Theatre Sunshine Coast University
KEY-ECLIPSE: Fire retardant MDF panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

With fire retardant characteristics inherent in its MDF core, KEY-ECLIPSE is unrivalled as a strong, durable product for commercial applications. It can be perforated, slotted and enhanced with a range of decorative pre-finished options. KEY-ECLIPSE is one of the most eco-friendly fire rated boards available and offers greater sound reduction when combined with K100 backing.

Description

With fire retardant characteristics inherent in its MDF core, KEY-ECLIPSE is unrivalled as a strong, durable product for commercial applications. It can be perforated, slotted and enhanced with a range of decorative pre-finished options. KEY-ECLIPSE is one of the most eco-friendly fire rated boards available and offers greater sound reduction when combined with K100 backing.

Why use KEY-ECLIPSE:

In addition to the practical properties of these durable wall acoustic panels, KEY-ECLIPSE's decorative panels come in a range of finishes and the availability of optional decorative features can make it a beautiful and unique addition to any commercial space.

Unique and Functional:

With its inherent fire resistance, high acoustic system performance and wide range of finishes, KEY-ECLIPSE decorative panels offer aesthetic and practical solutions for commercial applications.

Applications:

KEY-ECLIPSE is perfect for interior walls and ceilings, including:

  • Building entrances and foyers
  • Auditoriums
  • Stairways
  • Theatres
  • High-impact wall linings in shopping centres
  • Hallways
  • Hotels
  • Libraries

DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Installation Guide

1.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Perforated Options

2.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Product Overview

10.25 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Sheet Size

990.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Slotted Options

1.17 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-ECLIPSE Visual Finishes

5.39 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
