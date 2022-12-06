Used for acoustic and decorative wall and ceiling lining, KEY-BOARD provides superior sound insulation, usually with 10-25% of the surface area open for maximum acoustic performance. Excellent design flexibility is provided by the variety of panel sizes, perforations and patterns available, which can be customised.

KEY-BOARD can be used in recessed edge panels for seamless integration with other plaster features. Ask Designcor about the diverse options available. K100 backing can be added to enhance KEY-BOARD’s acoustic properties and act as a structural deterrent to pests and insects.

Why use KEY-BOARD?

The acoustic superiority of KEY-BOARD panels make them an excellent choice for any location where sound quality is important. Their flexibility and cost-effectiveness make them perfect for any installation.

Lightweight and easy to install, KEY-BOARD perforated plasterboard wall acoustic panels can be integrated seamlessly with other plaster features. Usually installed with 10-25% of the surface area open for maximum acoustic performance, the design and functionality of these panels is limited only by your imagination.

Applications: