KD Prefinished Panels™

KD Prefinished Panels™ by Keding feature high-quality, sustainable real wood veneers. Designed for durability and elegance, they offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution for interiors—perfect for architects, designers, and builders seeking stylish, long-lasting performance and craftsmanship.

Prefinished and coated with a unique UV cured coating

Prefinished and coated with a unique UV cured coating Environmentally responsible

Environmentally responsible Moisture Resistant