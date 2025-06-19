KD Prefinished Panels™
KD Prefinished Panels™ by Keding feature high-quality, sustainable real wood veneers. Designed for durability and elegance, they offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution for interiors—perfect for architects, designers, and builders seeking stylish, long-lasting performance and craftsmanship.
- Prefinished and coated with a unique UV cured coating
- Environmentally responsible
- Moisture Resistant
Overview
Description
Specifications
- KD Prefinished Veneer Panels Sheet size: 2440mm x 1220mm x 3-5mm thickness
- Grain end matching up to 4 sheets or 9740mm total matched length
- KD Prefinished Veneer Paperback Sheet size: 2440mm x 610mm x 0.4-1.2mm thickness