Panellam KD Wood Veneer Panels Staircase
Panellam KD Wood Veneer Panels Dining Kitchen Area
Panellam KD Wood Veneer Panels Hallway
Panellam KD Wood Veneer Panels Bathroom Cabinets
KD Prefinished Panels™

KD Prefinished Panels™ by Keding feature high-quality, sustainable real wood veneers. Designed for durability and elegance, they offer an innovative, eco-friendly solution for interiors—perfect for architects, designers, and builders seeking stylish, long-lasting performance and craftsmanship.

  • Product checkPrefinished and coated with a unique UV cured coating
  • Product checkEnvironmentally responsible
  • Product checkMoisture Resistant
Specifications

Last Updated on 19 Jun 2025

  • KD Prefinished Veneer Panels Sheet size: 2440mm x 1220mm x 3-5mm thickness
  • Grain end matching up to 4 sheets or 9740mm total matched length
  • KD Prefinished Veneer Paperback Sheet size: 2440mm x 610mm x 0.4-1.2mm thickness
KD Prefinished Panels™

1.76 MB

Display AddressBankstown, NSW

19 Cottam Avenue

02 8357 3300
