Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs

Capture the Essence of Tradition with Modern Innovation.

Shou Sugi Ban is a captivating architectural trend, and NewTechWood is proud to offer Australia's first composite Shou Sugi Ban cladding.

NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding replicates the traditional Japanese technique of charring wood, offering a timeless and visually stunning finish.

Being fully capped with UltraShield®, Shou Sugi Ban cladding boards are impervious to water absorption, mould, UV and insects. Charred timber-look weatherboard cladding will withstand all conditions without requiring strenuous maintenance.

Shou Sugi Ban is perfect for Architects and Designers: Elevate your projects with a unique and sustainable cladding solution that blends traditional aesthetics with modern practicality.

Key Benefits: