Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Urban Direct Wholesale
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Urban Direct Wholesale TechWood Shou Sugi Ban Gallery
Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Horizontal
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Slanting
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Vertical
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Details
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Product Image
Urban Direct Whole Shou Sugi Ban Front
Urban Direct Whole Shou Sugi Ban Side
Urban Direct Wholesale TechWood Shou Sugi Ban Gallery
Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Horizontal
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Slanting
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Black Desk Vertical
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Details
Urban Direct Wholesale Shou Sugi Ban Product Image
Urban Direct Whole Shou Sugi Ban Front
Urban Direct Whole Shou Sugi Ban Side
|

Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2025

Shou Sugi Ban is a captivating architectural trend, and NewTechWood is proud to offer Australia's first composite Shou Sugi Ban cladding. NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding replicates the traditional Japanese technique of charring wood.

Overview
Description

Capture the Essence of Tradition with Modern Innovation.

Shou Sugi Ban is a captivating architectural trend, and NewTechWood is proud to offer Australia's first composite Shou Sugi Ban cladding.

NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding replicates the traditional Japanese technique of charring wood, offering a timeless and visually stunning finish.

Being fully capped with UltraShield®, Shou Sugi Ban cladding boards are impervious to water absorption, mould, UV and insects. Charred timber-look weatherboard cladding will withstand all conditions without requiring strenuous maintenance.

Shou Sugi Ban is perfect for Architects and Designers: Elevate your projects with a unique and sustainable cladding solution that blends traditional aesthetics with modern practicality.

Key Benefits:

  • Modern Aesthetic: Create a unique and striking visual impact in both modern and rustic settings.
  • Durability and Longevity: Enjoy the long-lasting benefits of composite materials without compromising on the sought-after Shou Sugi Ban look.
  • Sustainability: Choose a sustainable alternative to traditional wood.
  • Low Maintenance: Give your clients exceptionally looking project without any ongoing maintenance.
  • Build with the benchmark: choose sustainable, durable, low maintenance composite solutions, proven in Australian conditions.

Contact
Display AddressCockburn, WA

Urban Direct Wholesale Western Australia 24 Tichborne Street

+61 8 9494 1051
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap