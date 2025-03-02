Introducing NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding: Elevate your designs
Shou Sugi Ban is a captivating architectural trend, and NewTechWood is proud to offer Australia's first composite Shou Sugi Ban cladding. NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding replicates the traditional Japanese technique of charring wood.
Capture the Essence of Tradition with Modern Innovation.
NewTechWood is proud to offer Australia's first composite Shou Sugi Ban cladding.
NewTechWood Shou Sugi Ban cladding replicates the traditional Japanese technique of charring wood, offering a timeless and visually stunning finish.
Being fully capped with UltraShield®, Shou Sugi Ban cladding boards are impervious to water absorption, mould, UV and insects. Charred timber-look weatherboard cladding will withstand all conditions without requiring strenuous maintenance.
Shou Sugi Ban is perfect for Architects and Designers: Elevate your projects with a unique and sustainable cladding solution that blends traditional aesthetics with modern practicality.
Key Benefits:
- Modern Aesthetic: Create a unique and striking visual impact in both modern and rustic settings.
- Durability and Longevity: Enjoy the long-lasting benefits of composite materials without compromising on the sought-after Shou Sugi Ban look.
- Sustainability: Choose a sustainable alternative to traditional wood.
- Low Maintenance: Give your clients exceptionally looking project without any ongoing maintenance.
- Build with the benchmark: choose sustainable, durable, low maintenance composite solutions, proven in Australian conditions.
