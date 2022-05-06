Integrated Single DishDrawer™
Place anywhere in your kitchen at bench height for easy loading and seamless integration. Features a premium stainless steel.
Overview
Integrated Single DishDrawer™ Dishwasher, Tall, Sanitise
- Eight wash cycles from Heavy to Light, including Auto, 60min and Glassware
- Fits plates up to 310mm, with flexible racking to accommodate other large cookware
- Premium stainless steel interior, and soft-close drawer with knock to pause function
- With Wi-Fi capability and a SmartHQ™ app for remote control and notifications
Seamless Integration
With the flexibility of ergonomic placement and function, single DishDrawer™ Dishwashers can be distributed throughout the kitchen to support patterns of use. The touch-sensitive control panel is located inside this Integrated model, leaving an uninterrupted exterior that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry.
Ease Of Use
DishDrawer™ Dishwashers are beautiful to use with soft-close drawers, and can be conveniently positioned at bench height for ease of loading and minimal bending. Flexible racking includes height-adjustable cup racks and wine glass supports.
Flexible Wash Options
Eight wash programs including Auto, 60min and Glassware, while modifiers such as Sanitise, Dry+ and Quiet provide added wash flexibility. The Quiet wash modifier reduces the noise on some cycles while maintaining performance – perfect for late night washing.
Design Quality
Every detail has been carefully crafted using quality materials, from the easy-to-clean stainless steel interior to the spray arm sensor that detects jams for increased wash confidence.
Knock To Pause
For ease-of-use, these DishDrawer™ Dishwashers have a knock to pause function. A knock on the front panel will pause the dishwasher, which can be restarted by using the start button.
Quiet Performer
Running at a low decibel rating of 43dBA, these DishDrawer™ Dishwashers do their job without making a fuss. The combination of intelligent technology and simple mechanics means greater reliability and excellent wash performance.
Efficient Performance
With 3.5 star energy rating and 5.5 star (WELS) water rating, this DishDrawer™ Dishwasher uses the energy it needs without compromising on wash performance.
