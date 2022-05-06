Integrated Single DishDrawer™ Dishwasher, Tall, Sanitise

Place anywhere in your kitchen at bench height for easy loading and seamless integration. Features a premium stainless steel .

Eight wash cycles from Heavy to Light, including Auto, 60min and Glassware

Fits plates up to 310mm, with flexible racking to accommodate other large cookware

Premium stainless steel interior, and soft-close drawer with knock to pause function

With Wi-Fi capability and a SmartHQ™ app for remote control and notifications

Seamless Integration

With the flexibility of ergonomic placement and function, single DishDrawer™ Dishwashers can be distributed throughout the kitchen to support patterns of use. The touch-sensitive control panel is located inside this Integrated model, leaving an uninterrupted exterior that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry.

Ease Of Use

DishDrawer™ Dishwashers are beautiful to use with soft-close drawers, and can be conveniently positioned at bench height for ease of loading and minimal bending. Flexible racking includes height-adjustable cup racks and wine glass supports.

Flexible Wash Options

Eight wash programs including Auto, 60min and Glassware, while modifiers such as Sanitise, Dry+ and Quiet provide added wash flexibility. The Quiet wash modifier reduces the noise on some cycles while maintaining performance – perfect for late night washing.

Design Quality

Every detail has been carefully crafted using quality materials, from the easy-to-clean stainless steel interior to the spray arm sensor that detects jams for increased wash confidence.

Knock To Pause

For ease-of-use, these DishDrawer™ Dishwashers have a knock to pause function. A knock on the front panel will pause the dishwasher, which can be restarted by using the start button.

Quiet Performer

Running at a low decibel rating of 43dBA, these DishDrawer™ Dishwashers do their job without making a fuss. The combination of intelligent technology and simple mechanics means greater reliability and excellent wash performance.

Efficient Performance

With 3.5 star energy rating and 5.5 star (WELS) water rating, this DishDrawer™ Dishwasher uses the energy it needs without compromising on wash performance.