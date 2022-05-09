Integrated Column Refrigerator 76cm, Water

Install it separately or pair with another Column for seamless kitchen integration - this model is right hinge with stainless steel interior.

ActiveSmart™ technology helps keep food fresher for longer by constantly maintaining the ideal temperature

Two separate Variable Temperature Zones. Choose from Fridge, Pantry or Chill

Internal water dispenser for convenient access to fresh, chilled water

Customise with your own kitchen cabinetry or purchase our stainless steel door panel accessory

Variable Temperature Zones

When it comes to optimal food preservation, one temperature does not fit all. Create the perfect climate for different food and drink types using Variable Temperature Zones. Change a compartment to Fridge, Pantry or Chill Mode for maximum everyday convenience, or change modes for additional capacity when you need it.

Pantry Mode

Not everything benefits from cold storage. Pantry Mode (11 to 13°C) is the perfect climate to store foods that benefit from a cool, dark place, including bread, many types of fruit, bananas, avocados, tomatoes, nuts, grains and cereals.

Internal Water Dispenser

This integrated model features a slimline water dispenser, located on the inside for an uninterrupted exterior. The flush-fit design of the water dispenser maximises internal storage space, allowing the shelves to be adjusted to suit your needs. Enjoy a continuous flow of temperature-controlled chilled water to fill almost any size or shape of vessel.

Mix & Match

Integrated Column Refrigeration gives you the freedom to mix and match refrigerators and freezers based on your needs – or install separately. They can be customised with your kitchen cabinetry for a seamless look, or finished with one of our stainless steel door panels.

Clever Energy

ActiveSmart™ makes your refrigerator more energy efficient – adapting to daily use and cooling and defrosting only when needed. This means it uses the energy it needs without compromising on food care.

Appealing Illumination

Bright LEDs light up the ceiling, shelves, bins and trays in both refrigerator and freezer, creating a welcoming glow in your kitchen at night and using less power than comparable halogen lights.

Design Quality

The premium design and quality finish includes a white or stainless steel interior lining, as well as full-extension metal shelf runners for easy access and robust glass shelving.