IntRwall®: A complete Knauf system
Last Updated on 15 Jun 2015
Knauf's IntRwall® offers a lightweight alternative to concrete masonry construction and provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units. The system is ideal for high density multi-residential construction and application due to its excellent acoustic performance and flexibility.
Overview
Knauf's IntRwall® offers a lightweight alternative to concrete masonry construction and provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units. The system is ideal for high density multi-residential construction and application due to its excellent acoustic performance and flexibility.
IntRwall® is a panelised system with lightweight components, eliminating heavy lifting and offering ease of installation
- All components can be installed by the plastering contractor
- Services can be easily incorporated in the wall cavities
- Acoustic ratings up to Rw+ Ctr = 56dB
- Fire resistance levels up to -/120/90
The unique foundation of the system is two layers of 25mm thick Shaftliner™ plasterboard, nestled between 51mm steel l-studs. Plasterboard face linings are fixed directly to l-studs or installed on furring channels or free-standing steel studs thus making the system easily adaptable to suit the needs and requirements of individual projects.