IntRwall®: A complete Knauf system

Knauf's IntRwall® offers a lightweight alternative to concrete masonry construction and provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units. The system is ideal for high density multi-residential construction and application due to its excellent acoustic performance and flexibility.

IntRwall® is a panelised system with lightweight components, eliminating heavy lifting and offering ease of installation

All components can be installed by the plastering contractor

Services can be easily incorporated in the wall cavities

Acoustic ratings up to Rw+ Ctr = 56dB

Fire resistance levels up to -/120/90



The unique foundation of the system is two layers of 25mm thick Shaftliner™ plasterboard, nestled between 51mm steel l-studs. Plasterboard face linings are fixed directly to l-studs or installed on furring channels or free-standing steel studs thus making the system easily adaptable to suit the needs and requirements of individual projects.