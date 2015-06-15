Logo
IntRwall®: A complete Knauf system

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2015

Knauf's IntRwall® offers a lightweight alternative to concrete masonry construction and provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units. The system is ideal for high density multi-residential construction and application due to its excellent acoustic performance and flexibility.

Description

Knauf's IntRwall® offers a lightweight alternative to concrete masonry construction and provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units. The system is ideal for high density multi-residential construction and application due to its excellent acoustic performance and flexibility.

IntRwall® is a panelised system with lightweight components, eliminating heavy lifting and offering ease of installation

  • All components can be installed by the plastering contractor
  • Services can be easily incorporated in the wall cavities
  • Acoustic ratings up to Rw+ Ctr = 56dB
  • Fire resistance levels up to -/120/90

The unique foundation of the system is two layers of 25mm thick Shaftliner™ plasterboard, nestled between 51mm steel l-studs. Plasterboard face linings are fixed directly to l-studs or installed on furring channels or free-standing steel studs thus making the system easily adaptable to suit the needs and requirements of individual projects.

