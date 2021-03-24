Kingspan insulated panels are single-component, factory pre-engineered systems.

Each panel contains Kingspan’s PIR core for exceptional fire protection and structural and thermal insulation performance.

Kingspan’s large range of insulated wall panels have a solution for every creative vision while meeting and exceeding all local regulatory requirements.

Architectural Wall Panel

Kingspan's Architectural Wall Panels are an external wall cladding system suitable for commercial projects looking to make a bold statement.

Secret-fix installation

Four profiles: Micro-Rib, Mini-Micro, Plank, Wave

Available in standard range of COLORBOND® colours

AS5113 "EW" Classified System Available, FM 4881 approved

Panels can be cranked or mitred depending on profile

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018



KS1000RW Trapezoidal Wall Panel

KS1000RW Trapezoidal Wall Panel is a through-fix, single component versatile insulated panel solution that can be installed in both vertical and horizontal applications.

Through-fix installation

Trapezoidal-profiled

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

Panels come with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); providing continuous weathertight seal for roof panels



Evolution Panelised Façade

The perfect solution for a minimalist façade effect, our unprofiled insulated panel comes in a wide range of colors.

Available in three profiles: Axis, Recess, and Multi-Groove

FM 4881 approved

Panels can be cranked or mitred depending on profile

Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D

AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant



