Insulated wall panels
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2021
Kingspan insulated panels are single-component, factory pre-engineered systems. Each panel contains Kingspan’s PIR core for exceptional fire protection and structural and thermal insulation performance. Kingspan’s large range of insulated wall panels have a solution for every creative vision while meeting and exceeding all local regulatory requirements.
Overview
Architectural Wall Panel
Kingspan's Architectural Wall Panels are an external wall cladding system suitable for commercial projects looking to make a bold statement.
- Secret-fix installation
- Four profiles: Micro-Rib, Mini-Micro, Plank, Wave
- Available in standard range of COLORBOND® colours
- AS5113 "EW" Classified System Available, FM 4881 approved
- Panels can be cranked or mitred depending on profile
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Wall Panel
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Wall Panel is a through-fix, single component versatile insulated panel solution that can be installed in both vertical and horizontal applications.
- Through-fix installation
- Trapezoidal-profiled
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
- Panels come with Factory Applied Weather Seal (FAWS); providing continuous weathertight seal for roof panels
Evolution Panelised Façade
The perfect solution for a minimalist façade effect, our unprofiled insulated panel comes in a wide range of colors.
- Available in three profiles: Axis, Recess, and Multi-Groove
- FM 4881 approved
- Panels can be cranked or mitred depending on profile
- Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D
- AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Locally made for maximum efficiency: Our K-Roc™ mineral wool panels are manufactured locally in Australia at Kingspan’s factory in St Marys, Sydney. This has reduced lead times and will ensure that Kingspan’s contractors and clients have full confidence that their buildings will be produced and completed on time.
- Shaping tomorrow's spaces: Architects can select a product that’s high performing and simple to detail from the early design stage. Our teams can also recommend the best product for fire compliance that is deemed to satisfy the NCC based on specific industry requirements.
- Build with confidence, build with K-Roc™: K-Roc™ panels’ ability to withstand high temperatures without compromising structural integrity gives architects, clients and builders confidence in meeting stringent fire safety regulations.
Downloads
Architecural Wall Panel Data Sheet
2.19 MB
Horizontally Laid Architectural Wall Panel Installation Guide
6.11 MB
Horizontally Laid K-Clad Wall Panel Installation Guide
3.81 MB
Horizontally Laid KS1000RE Trapezoidal Wall Panel Installation Guide
5.25 MB
Horizontally Laid KS1100KP Karrier Wall Panel Installation Guide
4.89 MB
K-Clad Wall Panel Data Sheet
853.08 KB
KS1000RW Trapezoidal Wall Panel Data Sheet
973.78 KB
KS1100KP Karrier Panel Data Sheet
1.24 MB
Vertically Laid Architectural Wall Panel Installation Guide
3.52 MB
Vertically Laid K-Clad Wall Panel Installation Guide
3.21 MB
Vertically Laid KS1000RE Trapezoidal Wall Panel Installation Guide
3.67 MB
Vertically Laid KS1100KP Karrier Wall Panel Installation Guide
4.31 MB