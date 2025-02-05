Innovative thin brick tiles

For a standout design, Robertson’s will provide the perfect brick tile for you. You get a traditional brick look and texture, with a high-quality finish that makes a dramatic impact. Plus, you can choose from a range of thin brick tiles to suit your needs, from rustic clay, smooth pressed or glazed brick facing tiles to genuine stone facings. Robertson’s has the full spectrum of size and colour options, and unconventional and contrasting textures, to provide a timeless yet contemporary solution.

Features and benefits:

Breadth of size and colour choice

Flexibility in use

Design innovations

Customised solutions

Lightweight construction

Colourfast, stain resistant, durable products.



When you think of Robertson’s Building Products, think of innovative, exceptional brick tile solutions.

Get inspired and call Robertson’s Building Products today.