Robertson Brick Tile Antico Casale Cotto Ballarat Trotting Club
Robertson Brick Tile Ash Grey Bathroom
Robertson Brick Tile Grey Granite Living Dining Room
Robertson Brick Tiles Aluminium Icon HQ
Robertson's Antico Casale Brick Tiles Royale
Robertson's Ash Grey Brick Tiles Sandringham
Robertsons Midnight Blue Brick Tiles
Robertson's Rustic Red Brick Tiles Claremont
Innovative thin brick tiles

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2025

For a standout design, Robertson’s will provide the perfect brick tile for you. You get a traditional brick look and texture, with a high-quality finish that makes a dramatic impact. Plus, you can choose from a range of thin brick tiles to suit your needs, from rustic clay, smooth pressed, glazed brick facing tiles to genuine stone facings.

Overview
Description

For a standout design, Robertson’s will provide the perfect brick tile for you. You get a traditional brick look and texture, with a high-quality finish that makes a dramatic impact. Plus, you can choose from a range of thin brick tiles to suit your needs, from rustic clay, smooth pressed or glazed brick facing tiles to genuine stone facings. Robertson’s has the full spectrum of size and colour options, and unconventional and contrasting textures, to provide a timeless yet contemporary solution.

Features and benefits:

  • Breadth of size and colour choice
  • Flexibility in use
  • Design innovations
  • Customised solutions
  • Lightweight construction
  • Colourfast, stain resistant, durable products.

When you think of Robertson’s Building Products, think of innovative, exceptional brick tile solutions.

Get inspired and call Robertson’s Building Products today.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

+613 8199 9599
Postal AddressRichmond, VIC

PO Box 4330

0381999599
