Stonesheet™
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
Stonesheet™ is your #1 choice for stone wall substrate and for true masonry on timber or steel-framed buildings. A flat, square-edged sheet, Stonesheet™ comes as 9mm-thick panels. Designed specially as a substrate for both residential interior and exterior applications, Stonesheet™ is an excellent alternative where other non-specifically designed substrates have been used.
Overview
Features & Benefits
What’s good about Stonesheet™ stone tile substrate:
- Exterior and interior stone tile facades
- Classified Type A Category 3 for exterior use
- Non-structural substrate
- Will take maximum stone facade weight of 40kg/m2