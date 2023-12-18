Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Innova Logo
Innova™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Innova� Stonesheet�
Innova� Stonesheet�
||

Stonesheet™

Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

Stonesheet™ is your #1 choice for stone wall substrate and for true masonry on timber or steel-framed buildings. A flat, square-edged sheet, Stonesheet™ comes as 9mm-thick panels. Designed specially as a substrate for both residential interior and exterior applications, Stonesheet™ is an excellent alternative where other non-specifically designed substrates have been used.

Overview
Description

Stonesheet™ is your #1 choice for stone wall substrate and for true masonry on timber or steel-framed buildings. A flat, square-edged sheet, Stonesheet™ comes as 9mm-thick panels.

Designed specially as a substrate for both residential interior and exterior applications, Stonesheet™ is an excellent alternative where other non-specifically designed substrates have been used.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Stonesheet™ stone tile substrate:

  • Exterior and interior stone tile facades
  • Classified Type A Category 3 for exterior use
  • Non-structural substrate
  • Will take maximum stone facade weight of 40kg/m2

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Stonesheet Brochure

1.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap