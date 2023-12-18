Stonesheet™ is your #1 choice for stone wall substrate and for true masonry on timber or steel-framed buildings. A flat, square-edged sheet, Stonesheet™ comes as 9mm-thick panels.

Designed specially as a substrate for both residential interior and exterior applications, Stonesheet™ is an excellent alternative where other non-specifically designed substrates have been used.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Stonesheet™ stone tile substrate: