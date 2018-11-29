InnoClad™: Architectural composite wood cladding system

High quality InnoClad composite wood cladding system is highly suitable for commercial and residential applications to desirably enhance the outdoor facade and internal lining.

Versatile InnoClad is designed for installation ease for both horizontal and vertical fixing applications over steel or timber support framing.

Developed strong and hard wearing for integration into most environments including locations near to breaking surf and tropical conditions.

InnoClad offers a comprehensive range of architectural cladding solutions complimented with building board options:

Stainless steel connector system

Galvanised steel connection system

Extruded tongue and groove (shiplap) system

Aluminium flatbar fixing strips system



Attractive cladding systems for the perfect flourish to renovations, extensions or decoration for any commercial, residential and shop fitting application.

Creating a complete look, InnoClad can be combined with flooring, screening and decking with the same wood finish for consistent theme throughout the structure.