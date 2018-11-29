Logo
InnoClad™: Architectural composite wood cladding system

Last Updated on 29 Nov 2018

High quality InnoClad composite wood cladding system is highly suitable for commercial and residential applications to desirably enhance the outdoor façade and internal lining. Versatile InnoClad is designed for installation ease for both horizontal and vertical fixing applications over steel or timber support framing.

Description

High quality InnoClad composite wood cladding system is highly suitable for commercial and residential applications to desirably enhance the outdoor facade and internal lining.

Versatile InnoClad is designed for installation ease for both horizontal and vertical fixing applications over steel or timber support framing.

Developed strong and hard wearing for integration into most environments including locations near to breaking surf and tropical conditions.

InnoClad offers a comprehensive range of architectural cladding solutions complimented with building board options:

  • Stainless steel connector system
  • Galvanised steel connection system
  • Extruded tongue and groove (shiplap) system
  • Aluminium flatbar fixing strips system

Attractive cladding systems for the perfect flourish to renovations, extensions or decoration for any commercial, residential and shop fitting application.

Creating a complete look, InnoClad can be combined with flooring, screening and decking with the same wood finish for consistent theme throughout the structure.

InnoClad

Pyrmont, NSW

Unit 15, 26 – 32 Pirrama Road

1300 787 717
