Like all natural wood products, the INNOWOOD products (INNOWOOD Natural & INNOWOOD PLUS) will naturally fade over time under the effects of weathering factors when exposed to sunlight and UV. They will gradually fade to an off-white / silver grey tone, but unlike natural wood, will not mould, split or crack. Therefore, the INNOWOOD products that are going to be used outdoors are precoated to protect the original surface from UV exposure and can be re-coated after a period of time based on personal preference, reducing the degree of adverse effects from the sunlight and weathering of the product to extend the colour lifespan. To prolong the effects of fading, INNOWOOD is supplied factory precoated. However, no matter what kind of coating is used, after years of sunlight and different levels of ultraviolet exposure, the products will still gradually fade to different levels. The durability of the coating is difficult to measure and cannot be specifically guaranteed as it depends on the environment in which the product is installed. This can be illustrated by the installation of the same material with the same coating and surface treatment in two different locations. After a period of time, products exposed to direct sunlight appear to fade faster than products exposed to less sunlight. This is not a product or coating issue but is a natural phenomenon found in all natural materials where the colour is affected to different degrees dependant on the level of direct sunlight. Based on our experience and observations, all coating life expectancies can be used as a guide only. Please note that our warranty does not cover discoloration or other damages to the product caused by air pollution, exposure to harmful chemicals, or normal weathering from the elements. Please refer to our warranty manual in the support section below for full disclosure/details. For regions with low UV intensity, the durability of the coating to weathering can be maintained for approximately 5-7 years. In regions with high UV intensity or extreme weather, the resistance of the coating to weathering can be maintained for approximately 2-4 years. This guide also applies to decking applications. However, the amount of foot traffic and wear combined with the direct angle of incidence of sunlight on the flat surface will reduce the coating’s life expectancy by at least another year. Generally, lighter colours such as American Oak and Premium Oak fade faster than darker colours like Weathered Wood and Urban Oak which retain colour for much longer. While colours such as Spotted Gum and Tasmanian Oak have normal fading levels. INNOWOOD PLUS has a much higher resistance to fading than standard INNOWOOD and for the first time has a 10 year warranty regarding its colours.