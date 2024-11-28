Frequently Asked Questions
INNOWOOD is an eco-friendly composite timber material and sustainable timber alternative that is 100% recyclable, low VOC emission generating, and energy efficient to manufacture. INNOWOOD products are divided into two colour ranges: INNOWOOD Natural and INNOWOOD PLUS.
INNOWOOD looks and feels like real timber without its inherent shortcomings such as timber’s tendency to crack, warp, split or rot over time when used outdoors. INNOWOOD is also low maintenance, lightweight, and resistant to termites, water and fire. INNOWOOD is also self-extinguishing if subjected to fire.
INNOWOOD PLUS is made from the same materials as INNOWOOD Natural with the addition of a new protective layer that is coextruded with the product during production. This protective layer boosts the durability and colour performance of the product ensuring it looks good far into the future.
INNOWOOD is highly durable and is warranted against cracking, splitting, rotting, flaking or peeling, splinters, water and moisture. Please refer to our warranty document for more information.
INNOWOOD is non toxic and splinter proof making it ideal for children and bare feet!
Metal roofing can add to the heat load of the cladding due to the UV rays reflecting off the surface which may adversely affect the INNOWOOD product under normal installation conditions. Therefore, additional supports or shorter spans are required to counter this. Please contact INNOWOOD to obtain the additional design consideration requirements for project specific applications.
While the initial cost to build a pine or hardwood deck may be lower, the value of INNOWOOD decking truly comes into its own over the long term due to its easy installation and low maintenance which provides significant time and cost savings.
Any natural product that is exposed to the elements, particularly UV rays, will change in colour over time. INNOWOOD products are made mostly from natural timber and as a result fade over time to an off white/silver grey colour when used in outdoor applications. Recoating according to our Recoating Procedure Guidelines will assist in bringing back some colour, but bear in mind, that it is very difficult to achieve the exact same colour or surface finish when the product has already begun showing signs of discolouration. Due to its protective layer, INNOWOOD PLUS has a higher resistance to fading than INNOWOOD Natural products, and like INNOWOOD Natural can be recoated to suit the owner’s desire.
INNOWOOD NATURAL products are composed of majority wood waste and as a result behave in a similar fashion when compared with natural timber. When it is located in areas that are continuously exposed to sunlight, near the sea, frequently waterlogged or subject to humidity, it will expand and contract due to heat and moisture absorption. After a certain period of time, the coating will slowly age, due to the effects of the environment which will eventually cause the post-extrusion coating layer to peel.
INNOWOOD PLUS unlike INNOWOOD NATURAL does not have a post-extrusion coating layer. Instead a co-extruded protective layer is applied during the extrusion process meaning that INNOWOOD PLUS products will not peel as the protective layer is bound to the INNOWOOD PLUS material during extrusion.
Like all natural wood products, the INNOWOOD products (INNOWOOD Natural & INNOWOOD PLUS) will naturally fade over time under the effects of weathering factors when exposed to sunlight and UV. They will gradually fade to an off-white / silver grey tone, but unlike natural wood, will not mould, split or crack. Therefore, the INNOWOOD products that are going to be used outdoors are precoated to protect the original surface from UV exposure and can be re-coated after a period of time based on personal preference, reducing the degree of adverse effects from the sunlight and weathering of the product to extend the colour lifespan. To prolong the effects of fading, INNOWOOD is supplied factory precoated. However, no matter what kind of coating is used, after years of sunlight and different levels of ultraviolet exposure, the products will still gradually fade to different levels. The durability of the coating is difficult to measure and cannot be specifically guaranteed as it depends on the environment in which the product is installed. This can be illustrated by the installation of the same material with the same coating and surface treatment in two different locations. After a period of time, products exposed to direct sunlight appear to fade faster than products exposed to less sunlight. This is not a product or coating issue but is a natural phenomenon found in all natural materials where the colour is affected to different degrees dependant on the level of direct sunlight. Based on our experience and observations, all coating life expectancies can be used as a guide only. Please note that our warranty does not cover discoloration or other damages to the product caused by air pollution, exposure to harmful chemicals, or normal weathering from the elements. Please refer to our warranty manual in the support section below for full disclosure/details. For regions with low UV intensity, the durability of the coating to weathering can be maintained for approximately 5-7 years. In regions with high UV intensity or extreme weather, the resistance of the coating to weathering can be maintained for approximately 2-4 years. This guide also applies to decking applications. However, the amount of foot traffic and wear combined with the direct angle of incidence of sunlight on the flat surface will reduce the coating’s life expectancy by at least another year. Generally, lighter colours such as American Oak and Premium Oak fade faster than darker colours like Weathered Wood and Urban Oak which retain colour for much longer. While colours such as Spotted Gum and Tasmanian Oak have normal fading levels. INNOWOOD PLUS has a much higher resistance to fading than standard INNOWOOD and for the first time has a 10 year warranty regarding its colours.
Recoating is only required when the INNOWOOD product’s surface begins to show signs of discolouration and dullness. To recoat follow the Recoating Procedure Guidelines. Recoating according to our Recoating Procedure Guidelines will assist in bringing back some colour, but bear in mind, that it is very difficult to achieve the exact same colour or surface finish when the product has already begun showing signs of discolouration.
INNOWOOD products are made predominantly from timber hardwood waste. Therefore, colour will vary slightly according to the hardwood species used in its manufacture. It is recommended that all the boards be sourced from the same production batch, but as there are still variations within a batch ensure that the material is mixed prior to installation.
To maintain the finish and extend the life of your INNOWOOD products, a regular maintenance routine is recommended as a simple cleaning routine is important to keep your INNOWOOD products looking their best. Simply remove surface dirt by sweeping or washing down the products with water, do not use abrasive substances or pressure cleaners.
INNOWOOD products should be handled with care when loading and unloading making sure to not drop the products on the ground. INNOWOOD products should be stored undercover on a flat surface and supported at 450mm centres until ready to be installed.
INNOWOOD Composite Timber under AS1530.3 is self-extinguishing with zero spread of flame index or very little support for further combustion. Further to the above, INNOWOOD products have been tested and achieved up to a Group 1 rating (ASNZS 3837 – Specification A2.4 of BCA) or up to BAL- 29 Rating (AS3959:2009 – Construction of Building in Bushfire Prone Areas, Appendix F). Upon request and based on specific project requirements, INNOWOOD products can achieve these ratings with the option of high performance formulas that have been modified from the standard formulation, whilst still maintaining the natural look and feel of real timber.
The material used in INNOWOOD products is primarily made up of recycled natural timber waste and as a result we have received an EPD accreditation for our products’ full lifecycle.
INNOWOOD Products do not move across the product’s width but like all composite timber will expand and contract along the length of the material as the temperature changes. This movement is controlled by following our installation manuals that have provisions for controlling these movements. Premium FIBA-DEK uses patented technology that incorporates fibre layers to significantly reduce overall movements in length.
INNOWOOD products do not split or crack due to UV exposure, heat, or dehydration effects like natural wood when installed outdoors.
Yes, if the product is installed according to the related INNOWOOD installation manual and is cared for and maintained in accordance with the INNOWOOD care and maintenance instructions.
The cells that make up wood have a fairly random orientation. Wood expands and contracts to various degrees in different directions as the external conditions change due to their cellular configuration. With the change of temperature and the passage of time, the moisture in natural wood causes cracks due to the material drying. These are inherent properties of wood as a natural material. The material structure of INNOWOOD composite wood products is not exactly the same as that of natural wood, it will not crack due to moisture evaporation. However, INNOWOOD materials are the same as natural wood in that it will expand or contract due to changes in external temperature. In the absence of required space, the INNOWOOD material will crack abnormally under stress due to its inability to expand or contract. Therefore, this unexpected rupture is only possible if the INNOWOOD material handling and installations are not followed.
Yes, before installing INNOWOOD products, please ensure the installers are complying with INNOWOOD’s installation manuals and material handling instructions. If you have any questions about the installation, feel free to contact our customer service or technical team.
In addition to its aesthetic appeal, Innowood is specifically engineered for resilience, making it perfect for challenging coastal environments where corrosive salt air is a factor.
Our milestone project, the Sydney Wildlife Zoo in 2006 and Sydney Wharf 8 and 9 in 2007, have been exposed to corrosive costal weather conditions and tidal zones, and are still standing strong.
Sydney Wildlife Zoo utilised our uncoated Innowood material for their project. 15 years after its installation, the Innowood facade was successfully recoated from its initial ‘Weathered Wood’ hue to ‘Western Red Cedar’, demonstrating our product’s remarkable flexibility.
We proudly offer up to a 10-year warranty for INNOWOOD Natural and up to a 15-year warranty for INNOWOOD PLUS against defects like warping, splitting, and cracking. Please note that the Innowood Warranty is only applicable to the Innowood Material itself. If the external coating of INNOWOOD Natural shows signs of weathering, flaking, or peeling, our Recoating Procedure Guideline ensures the product’s longevity.
Yes, we partnered with Dulux in 2012 to test their EndureDeck coating on our materials. The outcome was positive, and we’ve consistently used Dulux Intergrain for all recoating projects since. Dulux has also provided us with their technical bulletin to demonstrate Intergrain’s superior adhesion to our product.
As we continue to expand our client base, we’re gearing up for a future where many will seek recoating options. With the proper care, Innowood can last far beyond its 15-year warranty.
Simply go to our Contact page, enter in your details, and specify what you would like to order or have a quote for. Make sure to include the product code, colour, and quantity that you are looking for to ensure a quick response.
450mm is the standard recommended distance. However, this distance can on occasion be altered based on the thickness of cladding board or location of your project.
Regardless of which cladding you choose to use, an important component to consider is ventilation. Top hats can be used to create a cavity (ideally a 50mm continuous gap) between the internal wall and the cladding, with a suitably sized, unobstructed gap at the top and bottom allowing for air to flow freely through.
Yes, we recommend using a joist or top hat with a minimum thickness of 35mm as you must allow a minimum space of 35mm between the cladding and the wall in addition to ensuring a suitably sized, unobstructed gap at the top and bottom of the system to allow adequate airflow for the cladding system. These requirements are in accordance with the National Construction Codes (NCC).
A cavity created by the top hat behind the INNOWOOD cladding is the single most important factor for the success of the cladding’s installation. The purpose of this cavity is to ensure air circulation behind the boards. This prevents a build-up of moisture from occurring as well as allowing the cladding to cool more efficiently which maintains the robustness of the cladding and reduces the possibility of unsightly staining.
Yes, INNOWOOD cladding can be installed either vertically or horizontally to suit your design needs. Vertical cladding tends to have a more modern appearance and is better suited for tall facades. Generally vertical cladding will not have seams. This allows for better air circulation. Horizontal cladding possesses a more traditional look and is usually used for wide facades. If the façade is too wide the cladding may be joined with seams or butt-joints. Expansion gaps must be considered at both seam ends, which may affect the appearance.
A gap of 20mm to 25mm must be allowed between adjacent joists to dissipate stresses due to thermal expansion.
The pre-coated cladding supplied by INNOWOOD is inherently durable against ultraviolet exposure, meaning no additional protective coating is necessary, if the cladding is installed correctly. The decision to add additional coatings, like paint, to INNOWOOD cladding is purely an aesthetic one.
There are no absolute rules, as this will vary depending on external parameters and is not limited to the project location. We recommend that the monitoring of the coating be an ongoing process and that preventive measures are taken in a timely manner, as this will extend the service life of the existing coating.
Yes, INNOWOOD cladding systems are BCA compliant. However, it is the responsibility of the designer / specifier to ensure that all components, including subframes, comply with the requirements of relevant standards and the BCA.
Yes, the installation guides are very important. Please ensure that the builder, installer, and owner have read these instructions thoroughly, prior to and during installation. Failure to adhere to the installation guidelines will void your warranty.
When INNOWOOD is exposed to sunlight and/or moisture for an extended period of time it will expand which may lead to the warping or distortion of the board if it is not controlled by proper fixing points. If INNOWOOD is installed or left outside in an uncontrolled environment it is possible that it will warp or bow due to expansion caused by heat or moisture absorption.
1. Proper storage method: INNOWOOD should be properly covered and stored in a well-ventilated, cool, and dry place away from direct sunlight and rain. INNOWOOD products should be laid flat (not directly on the ground) and supported at a maximum of 450mm centres until ready to install. The proper storage of the INNOWOOD material allows for the product to retain its correct form before it is installed. 2. Proper installation: INNOWOOD products should be installed in accordance with INNOWOOD installation manuals and recommendations made by the INNOWOOD technical team. This will ensure that the fixings are situated at the correct spacing prohibiting the INNOWOOD product from moving in an uncontrolled manner allowing the INNOWOOD material to remain in its original form.