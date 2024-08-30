Offering an economical alternative to stone, concrete and solid surface benchtops, inFORM decorative laminates combine a sense of durability with an elevated aesthetic. Underpinned by cutting-edge technology, the cost-effective material reflects both the influence and advancement of traditional surface treatments; echoing the qualities of stone, for instance, whilst requiring minimal upkeep.

Exclusive to ForestOne, customers have access to laminate collections made to enhance contemporary design settings. The diverse ranges complement commercial, residential and hospitality environments by proposing a robust take on classic materials that can be folded into a layered scheme.

Acknowledging the requirements of modern-day design, inFORM laminates provide an effortless benchtop solution. Aesthetically, the ranges represent the combination of style and substance, expressing a refined approach to affordable finishing. Manufactured to a superior standard with built-in strength and flexibility, solid colour sheets – including the Ultra-Matt colours – can be post-formed to a curved edge down to a 6mm radius.

Equally, the inFORM Gloss laminates maintain their shine against high levels of abrasion, presenting bright solid colours and soft patterns in a flattering light.

Applications

Kitchen benchtops

Bathroom vanities

Café tables

Retail countertops

Features