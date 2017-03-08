Indivo kitchen system allows height adjustability of benchtops and wall cabinets

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers an adaptable benchtop and wall cabinet system specifically designed for people with limited mobility.

The Indivo range from Pressalit, is bespoke product that has been developed principally for people with limited mobility. All our height adjustable solutions are custom built, which enables architects to be truly creative when looking at the needs of their client, whether it’s for a laboratory, food preparation or study area for example.

Main building categories that select the Pressalit Indivo system include education, health care and home modification markets.

Features and benefits:

Lengths of adjustable height benchtop frame from 1- 3mtrs long, allows a great deal of customisation

Manually or electronic adjustment gives the designer greater freedom to match the clients needs exactly

A smooth satin aluminium construction is modern looking whilst giving an hygienic outcome

Wall cabinets up to 2400mm long can also be varied in their location, so everything can be reached when in a wheelchair

Benchtop frames can lift 100kgs, making it possible to have solid work surfaces like Corian, without a second thought

Free standing units extend the opportunity for island units or group tables to be constructed

All of the Indivo range from Pressalit is a truly modular family, which deals with the growing demand in delivering height adjustable outcomes for people with a disability.