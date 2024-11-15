News
How thoughtful bathroom design can help create relaxing spaces
Did you know we spend an average of 30-60 minutes a day in the bathroom? It may not seem like much, but over time, that ...
Accessibility, Adaptability, Autonomy: In conversation with Tim Knowles of Pressalit
The significance of our dwellings in fostering a sense of safety, independence and comfort cannot be underestimated - an...
Pressalit products keep residents safe at Japanese assisted living facility
Several specialist bathroom products from Pressalit were installed at the Blueberry Court Fuchu in Japan to keep residen...
Height adjustable support arms meet diverse needs at Blakehurst Aged Care
Pressalit supplied height adjustable support arms for 50 bathrooms at Blakehurst Aged Care in Sydney, Australia.
Pressalit supports independent living at Blackwood’s Dundee apartments
Blackwood House, an apartment development in Dundee has integrated smart technology with Pressalit equipment to enhance ...
A specifier's guide to sustainable toilet seat solutions
'Answering nature’s call: A specifier’s guide to sustainable toilet seat solutions' is the specifier’s guide to choosing...
Danish design: Inspired by the past, looking toward the future
Over the past century, design practitioners from Denmark have established themselves as leaders in a range of fields inc...
Getting toilet seat design right for commercial facilities
Commercial facilities often have to deal with the consequences of a bad toilet seat design.
Pressalit’s toilet seat with institutional hinge and integrated soft close
Pressalit announces a new range of toilet seats featuring an integrated soft close as well as an institutional hinge for...