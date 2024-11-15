Logo
Pressalit
Pressalit
Bathroom & Laundry, Kitchens
How thoughtful bathroom design can help create relaxing spaces
How thoughtful bathroom design can help create relaxing spaces

Did you know we spend an average of 30-60 minutes a day in the bathroom? It may not seem like much, but over time, that ...

Pressalit Tim Knowles Hero Image
Accessibility, Adaptability, Autonomy: In conversation with Tim Knowles of Pressalit

The significance of our dwellings in fostering a sense of safety, independence and comfort cannot be underestimated - an...

Pressalit products keep residents safe at Japanese assisted living facility
Pressalit products keep residents safe at Japanese assisted living facility

Several specialist bathroom products from Pressalit were installed at the Blueberry Court Fuchu in Japan to keep residen...

Height adjustable support arms meet diverse needs at Blakehurst Aged Care
Height adjustable support arms meet diverse needs at Blakehurst Aged Care

Pressalit supplied height adjustable support arms for 50 bathrooms at Blakehurst Aged Care in Sydney, Australia.

Pressalit supports independent living at Blackwood’s Dundee apartments
Pressalit supports independent living at Blackwood’s Dundee apartments

Blackwood House, an apartment development in Dundee has integrated smart technology with Pressalit equipment to enhance ...

Modern bathroom interior with sustainable toilet
A specifier's guide to sustainable toilet seat solutions

'Answering nature’s call: A specifier’s guide to sustainable toilet seat solutions' is the specifier’s guide to choosing...

Danish design: Inspired by the past, looking toward the future
Danish design: Inspired by the past, looking toward the future

Over the past century, design practitioners from Denmark have established themselves as leaders in a range of fields inc...

Getting toilet seat design right for commercial facilities
Getting toilet seat design right for commercial facilities

Commercial facilities often have to deal with the consequences of a bad toilet seat design.

Pressalit’s toilet seat with institutional hinge and integrated soft close
Pressalit’s toilet seat with institutional hinge and integrated soft close

Pressalit announces a new range of toilet seats featuring an integrated soft close as well as an institutional hinge for...

Resources
Videos
Assisted Living Bathroom - 360

Changing Place - 360

Designing toilet seats since 1954

Education at Pressalit

Hospital Bathroom - 360

Hotel Bathroom - 360

Pressalit adult changing table

Pressalit Care R8518 Nursing Bench 3000 - Electric Nursing Bench, 1800mm

Pressalit Care's height-adjustable kitchen

Pressalit daycare changing table

Private Bathroom - 360

Working at Pressalit

Sydney, NSW

Head Office Suite 8.04, Level 8 171 Clarence Street

0415 425 461
