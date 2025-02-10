Impactchek™: High strength 13mm plasterboard with reinforced core for high impact areas
Impactchek™ is proven to effectively reduce the damage caused by soft and hard body impact. The layer of glass fibre mesh, denser core and heavy duty lining paper provide a hardier, scuff resistant plasterboard lining for residential and commercial applications.
Overview
This high performance board is also a fire and acoustic grade board, ideal for high impact areas where acoustic separation or a fire rated system is specified.
Impactchek™ is typically used in areas such as corridors, foyers, classrooms, retail walls, games rooms and garages where the risk of damage from soft body impact such as balls and bags and hard body impact such as trolleys and furniture is generally higher.
