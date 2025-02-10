Logo
Gyprock Impactchek Main Image
Impactchek™: High strength 13mm plasterboard with reinforced core for high impact areas

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2025

Impactchek™ is proven to effectively reduce the damage caused by soft and hard body impact. The layer of glass fibre mesh, denser core and heavy duty lining paper provide a hardier, scuff resistant plasterboard lining for residential and commercial applications.

Description

This high performance board is also a fire and acoustic grade board, ideal for high impact areas where acoustic separation or a fire rated system is specified.

Impactchek™ is typically used in areas such as corridors, foyers, classrooms, retail walls, games rooms and garages where the risk of damage from soft body impact such as balls and bags and hard body impact such as trolleys and furniture is generally higher.

Impactcheck Product Data Sheet

536.01 KB

Download
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

