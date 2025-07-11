Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Havwoods Logo
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Office
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Group Shot
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Walnut
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Silver
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Washed Oak
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Black
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Office
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Group Shot
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Walnut
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Silver
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Washed Oak
Havwoods Hushwood Acoustics Black
|

Hushwood Acoustics

Hushwood Acoustics features lightweight, easy-to-install timber slats with black backing, offering both acoustic performance and visual appeal. Suitable for walls and ceilings, they can be paired with battens and mineral wool for enhanced sound absorption and interior design impact.

  • Product checkReal timber veneer slats for a refined, natural appearance
  • Product checkAcoustic felt backing - improves sound quality by reducing echo and reverberation
  • Product checkFSC Certified Timber (FSC-C009500)
  • Product checkQuick and easy installation for walls and ceilings
  • Product checkSuitable for both residential and commercial applications
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 11 Jul 2025

  • Construction: Acoustic PET Panel Reconstituted Veneer
  • Species: Ayous
  • Product Type: Acoustic Panel
  • Wear Layer: 2mm
  • Process: Sanded
  • Pattern: Fluted
  • Finish: Unfinished
  • Profile: PAR (Planed All Round)
  • Edge Profile: Square
  • Thickness: 21mm
  • Width: 600mm
  • Length: 3000mm
  • Grade: Prime
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap