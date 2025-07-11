Hushwood Acoustics

Hushwood Acoustics features lightweight, easy-to-install timber slats with black backing, offering both acoustic performance and visual appeal. Suitable for walls and ceilings, they can be paired with battens and mineral wool for enhanced sound absorption and interior design impact.

Real timber veneer slats for a refined, natural appearance Acoustic felt backing - improves sound quality by reducing echo and reverberation

Quick and easy installation for walls and ceilings Suitable for both residential and commercial applications