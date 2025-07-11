Hushwood Acoustics
Hushwood Acoustics features lightweight, easy-to-install timber slats with black backing, offering both acoustic performance and visual appeal. Suitable for walls and ceilings, they can be paired with battens and mineral wool for enhanced sound absorption and interior design impact.
- Real timber veneer slats for a refined, natural appearance
- Acoustic felt backing - improves sound quality by reducing echo and reverberation
- FSC Certified Timber (FSC-C009500)
- Quick and easy installation for walls and ceilings
- Suitable for both residential and commercial applications
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 11 Jul 2025
- Construction: Acoustic PET Panel Reconstituted Veneer
- Species: Ayous
- Product Type: Acoustic Panel
- Wear Layer: 2mm
- Process: Sanded
- Pattern: Fluted
- Finish: Unfinished
- Profile: PAR (Planed All Round)
- Edge Profile: Square
- Thickness: 21mm
- Width: 600mm
- Length: 3000mm
- Grade: Prime
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW
150 King St1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC
9-11 Claremont Street1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD
2/36 Doggett Street1300 428 966