Hospital and healthcare solutions

Effective management of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) starts with the design of a healthcare building. Single rooms with ensuites and products designed to break the infection chain greatly contribute to providing a safe environment.

CliniMix® temperature controlled tapware and valves

Ensuring water is at a constant and safe temperature is easy when using CliniMix®. Hot and cold water is safely mixed ensuring that no scalding can occur, and valves shut off rapidly in the event of hot or cold water supply failure. Specifically designed to address infection control, hand hygiene and scald protection, the versatile CliniMix® range includes Australian Made Lead Safe™ thermostatic tapware and mixing valves (TMVs), hob and wall mounted basin mixers and inwall shower mixers.

We are now proudly offering you the Australian Made CliniMix® range of thermostatic mixing valves (TMVs), powered by RMC Reliance Valves – Australia’s most trusted and specified TMV.

Looking for something with more pizzazz? Discover our beautifully designed handsfree point of use (POU) mixer and learn why you should make CliniMix® Lead Safe™ CMV2 your first choice – safety and water control has never been easier.

Thermal disinfection without removing front faceplate

Unique hygiene flush feature for in-situ disinfection

Thermostatically controlled water temperature and scald protection

Lead Safe™

Environmentally sustainable solution

Bluetooth, colour, activation and temperature monitoring options available

CliniLever®

Developed to meet the specific demands of medical preparation areas, our contemporary CliniLever® products feature:

Low lying lever handles for easy and hygienic touch free elbow, forearm or wrist activation

Patented inlet isolation valves with built in removable bucket filters for easy service and maintenance

Angled spouts, laminar flow nozzles and fully enclosed components to reduce bacteria growth

Thanks to their effortless operation they are also an ideal option for patients who suffer from arthritis or are physically impaired.