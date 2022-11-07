HOMAPAL®: A luxurious range of real metal, magnetic, writable, and projection laminate surfaces

SHAPING EMOTIONS IN INTERIORS

The current HOMAPAL collection fuses together a wide range of decorative laminates that are, in themselves, quite different. HOMAPAL surfaces are synonymous with luxury and elegance.

Real metal laminates capture the expressiveness of pure metal and impart a certain flair to any space or application.

Often this range is used in settings such as offices, education, shop fit outs, hotels, cruise ships, bars and restaurants, or anywhere an interior is to be enhanced. Gold, silver, bronze, copper and steel represent the typical metal textures included in this range.

Magnetic and writable laminates are the perfect collaboration between functionality and design. Depending on the décor and surface finish, this range includes surfaces with a strong magnetic hold, surfaces that can be written on using chalks or markers, and surfaces fit for showing projections.

A vast number of applications for these surfaces, especially prevalent in education, healthcare, hospitality, offices, and shop fitting – essentially anywhere things need to flexibly be fixed and removed.

Key benefits: