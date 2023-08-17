Logo
Himmel Interior Systems
Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023

Himmel Aluminium Skirting is durable, modern and easy to install. Available in flat bar or screw on options in 25mm, 50mm, 100mm & 150mm profiles with clear anodised and powder coated black or white finishes. Himmel Aluminium Skirting custom colours are also available on request.

Himmel Aluminium Skirting is durable, modern and easy to install. Available in flat bar or screw on options in 25mm, 50mm, 100mm & 150mm profiles with clear anodised and powder coated black or white finishes. Himmel Aluminium Skirting custom colours are also available on request.

Himmel Aluminium participates in the Living Building Challenge Declare program. You can make the right aluminium product decisions when designing and specifying for your projects by selecting aluminium products that have Declare material documentation available.

Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
