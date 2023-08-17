Himmel Aluminium Skirting
Last Updated on 17 Aug 2023
Himmel Aluminium Skirting is durable, modern and easy to install. Available in flat bar or screw on options in 25mm, 50mm, 100mm & 150mm profiles with clear anodised and powder coated black or white finishes. Himmel Aluminium Skirting custom colours are also available on request.
Overview
Himmel Aluminium participates in the Living Building Challenge Declare program. You can make the right aluminium product decisions when designing and specifying for your projects by selecting aluminium products that have Declare material documentation available.
