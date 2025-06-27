Henley: Tantalisingly-textured quality timber flooring
The ultimate designer’s tool, Havwoods’ Henley is a pre-finished engineered wood flooring collection that combines striking fashion-forward aesthetics and textures with practicality, durability and structural integrity. Henley engineered timber flooring is an ideal selection for high-stress environments including retail, hospitality or commercial use.
Overview
Description
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW
150 King St1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC
9-11 Claremont Street1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD
2/36 Doggett Street1300 428 966