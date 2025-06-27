Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods Henley Perspex Signage on Timber Clad Wall for Bondi Maccas
Havwoods Henley Collection of Timber Floor Textures
Havwoods Henley Cafe Interior Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley Giraffe Cafe Oak Grove Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley White Collar Factory Oak Grove Interior
Havwoods Henley Perspex Signage on Timber Clad Wall for Bondi Maccas
Havwoods Henley Collection of Timber Floor Textures
Havwoods Henley Cafe Interior Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley Giraffe Cafe Oak Grove Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley White Collar Factory Oak Grove Interior
|

Henley: Tantalisingly-textured quality timber flooring

The ultimate designer’s tool, Havwoods’ Henley is a pre-finished engineered wood flooring collection that combines striking fashion-forward aesthetics and textures with practicality, durability and structural integrity. Henley engineered timber flooring is an ideal selection for high-stress environments including retail, hospitality or commercial use.

Overview
Description
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSouth Yarra, VIC

9-11 Claremont Street

1300 428 966
Display AddressNewstead, QLD

2/36 Doggett Street

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap