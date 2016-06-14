Hebel SoundBarrier is a highly effective acoustic barrier system that produces significant reductions in noise levels from industry, freeways and rail corridors.

The standard system consists of 75mm thick steel reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) panels fixed galvanised steel columns in concrete pier foundations. Hebel SoundBarrier caged reinforced panels are place horizontally between or against these columns and are held in place by galvanised steel angles or plates.

Hebel SoundBarrier panels can be factory routed giving freedom to design an attractive urban landscape with large scale free flowing noise walls, without being restricted to precast moulds and repeating patterns.

Features & Benefits:

Extremely strong, each panel is reinforced with corrosion-protected steel mesh

Cost effective – around 30% cheaper than alternative concrete systems

Light weight system reduces crane sizes, traffic blockages and increases truck utilisation

A scope of design opportunity: patterns can be routed into the panels to create a customised look

Smaller and quicker footings are installed when compared with other masonry barriers

Acoustics to 43dB

Will not burn – fire rating of up to 240 minutes (suits up to BAL FZ bush fire zones)



CSR Hebel is Australia’s only manufacturer of high performance autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC).

Strong, versatile and resilient, Hebel is better to live in, better to build with and better by design.