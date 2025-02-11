News
How a Hebel PowerFloor upgrade can make all the difference
Adam believes investing in a Hebel PowerFloor upgrade provides his customers with a more solid, quiet, and thermally eff...
Hebel meets ‘solid masonry’ brief for Reece Keil-designed showstopper home
PowerPanelXL, an external wall system from Hebel met the brief for a new house designed by progressive and adaptive desi...
Newport homes get the ‘Hebel look’ with unique street appeal
Breath-taking street appeal is just one of many reasons why Newport Homes consider Hebel as the product of choice for th...
Hebel PowerPanel delivers modern resort aesthetic to Cronulla beach home
Durability, acoustic and thermal properties as well as a sleek aesthetic were just some of the reasons the architect cho...
Hebel and Cemintel help Hudson Ridge deliver on home design philosophy
Designer home builder Hudson Ridge relies on Hebel and Cemintel to create stunning homes synonymous with superior qualit...
Hebel featured in Regent Homes’ stunning new display home in Adelaide
South Australian building company Regent Homes chose Hebel wall and floor systems for a new display home in Adelaide.
Why these 5 leading building companies chose Hebel
From our conversations with building companies – big and small – over the years, we have learnt how they use Hebel in th...
The long-lasting value of building with Hebel
Whether you’re starting from the ground up or renovating, building with Hebel will bring you long-lasting value.
Light Hebel flooring meets structural constraints of 8-level Adelaide building
PowerFloor+, a robust lightweight flooring system from Hebel was the perfect choice for a new development planned by Ade...
CPD
CPD Online - Assessing & integrating AAC systems
A lightweight cellular concrete building material, made from sand, cement, lime, gypsum, water and expansion agent, auto...