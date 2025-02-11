At Hebel, there is a focus on delivering high-quality products, innovation and high standards of production. This has enabled Hebel to stand out as a supplier of AAC, and the only Australian manufacturer of AAC. More recently, Hebel has developed a patented hoisting solution, making it much easier to install boundary and intertenancy walls in areas with limited access. The ‘Hebel Hoist’ reduces safety risks associated with manual lifting and handling, and improves project efficiency by letting you complete all the dwelling frames at once, saving a minimum of day’s work per wall. Installing with Hebel Hoist also has the potential of increasing the floor area and value of your project because it gives builders the ability to build right up to the boundary without having to leave a gap for scaffolding. Importantly installation via our Hebel Hoist process ensures that each back to back boundary wall is installed without encroaching the neighbouring boundary and without compromise to meeting fire, acoustic and weather tightness performance. Our Hebel hoist has enabled us to achieve what is near impossible using conventional techniques on site.