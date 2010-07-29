HDPE space gaining drainage system

Geberit’s range of innovative roof and building drainage solutions provides significant space gains of up to 63% in high-rise buildings such as offices, hotels and multi-residential buildings. These trusted solutions are made of quality High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) which is cost-effective, robust, versatile and sustainable.

Geberit Pluvia is a siphonic roof drainage system that allows high discharge rates which significantly reduces the required number of pipes in comparison with conventional roof drainage systems. A non-sloping collector pipe is connected to fewer discharge stacks that use smaller pipes, creating far more usable space in ceiling and roof cavities.

For wastewater management through the building, Geberit SuperTube is an advanced building drainage system with a high-capacity, hydraulically optimised design based on the interplay between three key components; Sovent, BottomTurn Bend and BackFlip Bend. The components create a continuous column of air in a much narrower 110mm diameter pipe removing the need for a separate parallel ventilation pipe. Horizontal pipelines up to 6m can be installed with no gradient and it is possible to fasten the pipe closer to the concrete ceiling reducing spatial requirements in both the vertical stack and the horizontal cavity.