Gyptone™ and Rondo: Perforated plasterboard and ceiling grid systems for superior acoustics

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2025

Enhanced acoustics and style are the hallmarks of the Gyptone™ perforated plasterboard range. This superior acoustic solution delivers a grid-format geometric effect, plus enhanced air quality, thanks to patented Activ’Air technology. Manufactured by worldwide plasterboard specialist, Saint-Gobain, Gyptone is purpose-built to provide exceptional acoustic control with contemporary design.

Description

Enhanced acoustics and style are the hallmarks of the Gyptone™ perforated plasterboard range. This superior acoustic solution delivers a grid-format geometric effect, plus enhanced air quality, thanks to patented Activ’Air technology. Manufactured by worldwide plasterboard specialist, Saint-Gobain, Gyptone is purpose-built to provide exceptional acoustic control with contemporary design. Flexible options offer even greater levels of design freedom.

Gyptone and Rondo Systems for Seamless Installation

Gyptone perforated plasterboards are expertly integrated with Rondo ceiling systems to create high-performance, acoustically optimised ceilings. The Rondo suspended ceiling grid system provides secure mounting for Gyptone boards, offering a minimum 65mm cavity height for acoustic infill. This ensures structural integrity and allows for optimal sound absorption, supported by Gyptone's perforated patterns and black acoustic fabric backing. The recessed edges of Gyptone boards enable smooth, flush jointing on Rondo grids, ensuring a professional finish free from butt joints.

Access Panels

Gyptone Access Panels are available in each pattern to ensure easy access to the ceiling cavity without disrupting the visual continuity of the design. These panels consist of a plasterboard frame with a matching perforation pattern, integrating seamlessly into the suspended ceiling system.

Gyptone™ 12mm Square

Gyptone 12mm Square features eight large square groupings per sheet, each with 400 x 12mm square perforations at 25mm centres, providing a 16% open area for superior acoustic absorption. Combined with the black acoustic fabric backing, this design also prevents dust from entering the room and masks the ceiling framework.

Typical Applications

Gyptone perforated plasterboard is typically used in commercial constructions where high acoustic performance is required, such as theatres, restaurants, shopping centres, and hotel foyers. Although primarily installed in ceilings, Gyptone can also be used for walls.

DrawingBrochure
Perforated Plasterboard

10.80 MB

Download
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

