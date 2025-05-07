Logo
Gyprock Logo
Gyprock
Gyprock Shaft Liner MP

Last Updated on 07 May 2025

Gyprock Shaft Liner MP combines a powerful antifungal agent that resists mould and mildew combined with the fire resistance and acoustic properties. Shaft Liner MP is specified for the internal barrier lining within Gyprock fire and/or acoustic wall and ceiling systems.

  • Product checkPowerful antifungal agents
  • Product checkFire resistance
  • Product checkAcoustic properties
Overview
Description

Gyprock Shaft Liner MP offer enhanced properties that help in preventing mould and mildew.  Shaft Liner MP has the standard glass fibre-reinforced core and heavy-duty linerboard providing fire resistance and acoustic performance. 

Shaft Liner MP features a powerful, yet gentle antifungal agent found in its plasterboard core and the face and back paper of the board. The antifungal agent offers enhanced protection against the possibility of mould growth during the early stages of construction. 

Gyprock Shaft Liner MP is available in 25mm thicknesses and is easily identifiable by the blue coloured face paper. Gyprock Shaft Liner MP is an Australian made and GECA certified plasterboard.

 Shaft Liner MP is specified for internal barrier lining within Gyprock and/or acoustic wall and ceiling systems, such as Party Wall, Shaft Wall and StrataWall systems. Typical applications include:

  • Intertenancy walls and party walls
  • Lift wells
  • Service shafts
Downloads
Brochure
GECA Certificate Plasterboard Products

239.96 KB

Download
Brochure
Gyprock Shaft Liner MP Data Sheet

958.74 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

