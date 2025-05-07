Gyprock Shaft Liner MP offer enhanced properties that help in preventing mould and mildew. Shaft Liner MP has the standard glass fibre-reinforced core and heavy-duty linerboard providing fire resistance and acoustic performance.

Shaft Liner MP features a powerful, yet gentle antifungal agent found in its plasterboard core and the face and back paper of the board. The antifungal agent offers enhanced protection against the possibility of mould growth during the early stages of construction.

Gyprock Shaft Liner MP is available in 25mm thicknesses and is easily identifiable by the blue coloured face paper. Gyprock Shaft Liner MP is an Australian made and GECA certified plasterboard.

Shaft Liner MP is specified for internal barrier lining within Gyprock and/or acoustic wall and ceiling systems, such as Party Wall, Shaft Wall and StrataWall systems. Typical applications include: