Gyprock HD: When heavy duty calls, Gyprock HD has you covered

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2025

With a high density core and heavy duty liner paper providing enhanced impact and acoustic performance, Gyprock HD is the premium upgrade for residential walls and ceilings. High impact resistance, high density core and heavy duty liner paper provide up to 75% more impact resistance than Gyprock Plus 10mm.

Overview
Description

Featuring a high density core and heavy duty liner paper providing enhanced impact and acoustic performance, Gyprock HD is the perfect premium upgrade for residential walls and ceilings.

High Impact Resistance

High density core and heavy duty liner paper provide up to 75% more impact resistance than Gyprock Plus 10mm.

Enhanced Acoustic Performance

Denser core provides reduced sound transmission between adjoining spaces.

Ultimate Versatility

Can be used for residential walls and ceilings as well as Gyprock Party Wall and other Gyprock systems.

Made with Recycled Materials

Developed and manufactured with 10% recycled content.

Gyprock HD Consumer Flyer

250.69 KB

Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

