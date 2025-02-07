Gyprock HD: When heavy duty calls, Gyprock HD has you covered

Featuring a high density core and heavy duty liner paper providing enhanced impact and acoustic performance, Gyprock HD is the perfect premium upgrade for residential walls and ceilings.

High Impact Resistance

High density core and heavy duty liner paper provide up to 75% more impact resistance than Gyprock Plus 10mm.

Enhanced Acoustic Performance

Denser core provides reduced sound transmission between adjoining spaces.

Ultimate Versatility

Can be used for residential walls and ceilings as well as Gyprock Party Wall and other Gyprock systems.

Made with Recycled Materials

Developed and manufactured with 10% recycled content.