Gyprock HD: When heavy duty calls, Gyprock HD has you covered
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2025
With a high density core and heavy duty liner paper providing enhanced impact and acoustic performance, Gyprock HD is the premium upgrade for residential walls and ceilings. High impact resistance, high density core and heavy duty liner paper provide up to 75% more impact resistance than Gyprock Plus 10mm.
Overview
Featuring a high density core and heavy duty liner paper providing enhanced impact and acoustic performance, Gyprock HD is the perfect premium upgrade for residential walls and ceilings.
High Impact Resistance
High density core and heavy duty liner paper provide up to 75% more impact resistance than Gyprock Plus 10mm.
Enhanced Acoustic Performance
Denser core provides reduced sound transmission between adjoining spaces.
Ultimate Versatility
Can be used for residential walls and ceilings as well as Gyprock Party Wall and other Gyprock systems.
Made with Recycled Materials
Developed and manufactured with 10% recycled content.
