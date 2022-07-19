Gyprock Flexible 6.5mm plasterboard enables specifiers, designers and installers to easily create curved walls and ceilings and add visual inspiration to a space.

Gyprock Flexible is a 6.5mm thick plasterboard sheet with an enhanced gypsum core, designed to bend for small radius curves.

From concept to creation, designers and installers can create convex curves with a 250mm radius and concave curves with a 450mm radius.

Gyprock Flexible is typically used to create curved feature walls and ceilings, and for the creative encasement of columns.

This plasterboard is installed in two layers for increased strength.