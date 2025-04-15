Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Gyprock Logo
Gyprock
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Wall
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Close-up
GYPROCK Glasroc X Education
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Board
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Hospital
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Wall
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Close-up
GYPROCK Glasroc X Education
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Board
GYPROCK Glasroc® X Hospital
|

Glasroc® X: Class 4 vapour permeable rigid air barrier board for external wall systems

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2025

Glasroc® X Sheathing Board is a high-performance, vapour-permeable rigid air barrier, delivering up to 6 months of weather protection. It fast-tracks construction, manages moisture effectively, and ensures comprehensive durability and compliance for commercial and multi-residential exterior wall applications

  • Product checkUp to 6 months weather protection
  • Product checkEffective moisture management
  • Product checkTough, fire-rated, & weather-resistant
Overview
Description

Glasroc® X Sheathing Board is a high-performance, Class 4 vapour-permeable rigid air barrier board, designed for use behind facade cladding systems. Providing up to 6 months weather protection for a building’s interior prior to cladding, it creates a protective enclosure allowing work inside the building to commence without having to wait for the facade to be completed.

It is the ideal, compliant solution for commercial and multi-res projects; having been tested and assessed to relevant structural, weathertightness, fire, vapour permeability, mould resistance, thermal and acoustic standards, making it an excellent choice for exterior wall applications. 

Benefits: 

Fast-track builds

The Glasroc X system accelerates construction by enclosing the building and creating a weathertight++ environment to allow internal trades to begin sooner.

Superior strength and durability

The 12.5mm thick Glasroc X board, reinforced with glass mat and UV resistant coating, delivers strength, durability and weather resistance. Engineered to endure high wind environments, it withstands wind pressures up to ± 6kPa (ULS).

Comprehensive protection

Glasroc X can be used as part of a fire-rated wall system, achieving an FRL of up to 60/60/60 on timber and steel frames+ and an FRL of up to -/90/90 on steel frames+. Also suitable for bushfire zone BAL-FZ+++

Complying with weatherproofing requirements (NCC 2022 F3P1 & H2P2), it is designed to prevent water penetration from the outside, ensuring a weathertight structure++.

Effective moisture management 

Recommended for use in Climate Zones 2-8. Its Class 4 vapour permeability allows moisture vapour to easily escape from the building structure, providing outstanding performance in colder environments (Climate Zones 6, 7 and 8) where the condensation risk is increased. 

Easy to handle and quick and simple to install

Simply score and snap and screw-fix to timber or steel frames. Installation is completed using jointing options like tape or sealant. 

Made with a minimum of 30% recycled content

Glasroc X is available in board sizes of 1200mm x 3000mm and 1200mm x 2400mm*

* Available as a special order – minimum order quantity and lead times may apply
When used with Gyprock Fyrchek as an internal lining.
++ When used with Cemintel cavity-fixed cladding, including Territory, Surround, Barestone and ExpressPanel for wind pressures up to ± 2.5kPa (SLS).
+++ For fire-rated wall systems of FRL 30/30/30, they are deemed to achieve BAL-FZ rating as per AS 3959. 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Glasroc® X

1.78 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Glasroc® X Design & Installation Guide

14.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Glasroc® X Safety Datasheet

164.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Glasroc® X Product Datasheet

845.61 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap