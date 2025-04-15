Glasroc® X: Class 4 vapour permeable rigid air barrier board for external wall systems

Glasroc® X Sheathing Board is a high-performance, Class 4 vapour-permeable rigid air barrier board, designed for use behind facade cladding systems. Providing up to 6 months weather protection for a building’s interior prior to cladding, it creates a protective enclosure allowing work inside the building to commence without having to wait for the facade to be completed.

It is the ideal, compliant solution for commercial and multi-res projects; having been tested and assessed to relevant structural, weathertightness, fire, vapour permeability, mould resistance, thermal and acoustic standards, making it an excellent choice for exterior wall applications.

Benefits:

Fast-track builds

The Glasroc X system accelerates construction by enclosing the building and creating a weathertight++ environment to allow internal trades to begin sooner.

Superior strength and durability

The 12.5mm thick Glasroc X board, reinforced with glass mat and UV resistant coating, delivers strength, durability and weather resistance. Engineered to endure high wind environments, it withstands wind pressures up to ± 6kPa (ULS).

Comprehensive protection

Glasroc X can be used as part of a fire-rated wall system, achieving an FRL of up to 60/60/60 on timber and steel frames+ and an FRL of up to -/90/90 on steel frames+. Also suitable for bushfire zone BAL-FZ+++

Complying with weatherproofing requirements (NCC 2022 F3P1 & H2P2), it is designed to prevent water penetration from the outside, ensuring a weathertight structure++.

Effective moisture management

Recommended for use in Climate Zones 2-8. Its Class 4 vapour permeability allows moisture vapour to easily escape from the building structure, providing outstanding performance in colder environments (Climate Zones 6, 7 and 8) where the condensation risk is increased.

Easy to handle and quick and simple to install

Simply score and snap and screw-fix to timber or steel frames. Installation is completed using jointing options like tape or sealant.

Made with a minimum of 30% recycled content

Glasroc X is available in board sizes of 1200mm x 3000mm and 1200mm x 2400mm*.

* Available as a special order – minimum order quantity and lead times may apply

+ When used with Gyprock Fyrchek as an internal lining.

++ When used with Cemintel cavity-fixed cladding, including Territory, Surround, Barestone and ExpressPanel for wind pressures up to ± 2.5kPa (SLS).

+++ For fire-rated wall systems of FRL 30/30/30, they are deemed to achieve BAL-FZ rating as per AS 3959.